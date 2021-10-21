Blows for politicians from citizens in the street

IT was mayhem and disorder, right off the bat.

The chaos would ordinarily not have been tolerated by the Speaker, whose duty is to maintain order in the House, but yesterday Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, presiding over an extraordinary sitting of the House, followed by a meeting of the Electoral College to deal with an impeachment motion to remove President Paula-Mae Weekes, relaxed the rules and, as a consequence, it was pandemonium, constant and long desk-banging and continuous shouting from the Opposition.