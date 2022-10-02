...Blows for UNC’s ‘bad news and bile’

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley came out swinging on Friday night addressing a captive audience at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre as he responded to the Opposition’s “bad news and bile” critique of the 2022-23 budget.
The energy was electric where from around 7 p.m., almost every available seat in the main hall was occupied by presumed supporters of the People’s National Movement (PNM) as people heard that while they lost a gas subsidy, they were still afforded other subsidised services.
Mercedes shared parking space with Nissan Tiidas in an open area obliquely opposite the centre, and there were very few people outside milling around, while seated in front the hall were Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Valencia East/Toco Councillor Terry Rondon, who last week received a national award.
Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein sat in the centre of the crowd, while Works Minister Rohan Sinanan stood to the back of the auditorium.
Leading Friday’s charge was Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, who energetically set the tone for the night’s event.
She addressed accusations about the Government being “tone-deaf” to the needs of the population by admitting that while the budget appeared unpopular, it was about making sacrifices and tough decisions as the world was emerging from a Covid-19 pandemic with the Russia-Ukraine war slowing down the post-pandemic recovery for everyone.
“Listen with an open mind and understand why as a Government we had to defend the budget,” she said.
‘Hulk’ Imbert
The party’s public relation’s officer, Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing, was equally energetic.
In a reassuring and gentle tone, however, she reminded the audience of “the harsh realities of the pandemic”, which in turn led to Government having to keep households afloat with food support and grants.
Unlike Rowley who machine-gunned the Opposition, Lee Sing’s thrown big stone was that they were living in La La Land and did not have the nation’s best interests at heart.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert was third on the podium.
He walked on the stage accompanied by Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry About a Thing)”, but complained he really wanted Blaxx’s (I feel like) “Hulk”.
He offered sober explanations as why things were the way they were.
He described Friday’s budget critique by the Opposition as nothing new, and like the two women before he reminded the audience of all the support given by Government, and went further to say that from when the pandemic began to where it is now, “not a single public servant had been sent home”.
People remained quiet as he spoke.
Rowley wows them
Finally there was PNM political leader Dr Rowley.
While Sagramsingh-Sooklal set the tone, he raised the bar even higher, saying “other platforms take four minutes to bad-talk the Government and one minute to bad-talk the country”. Howls of laughter followed.
He continued his “picong” by pointing out opposites as he referred to the Opposition. “Vampires and silver crosses, pot-hound and visitors, and the UNC and good news,” he said. More laughter ensued.
He said that at one time “oil and gas was the best we got” and admitted the State had relied on this income stream too heavily.
He beamed, however, that in the last year the country earned more in the non-oil sector, which signalled the islands’ finances were “in a good place”.
He said debt had not been strangling and the country’s future was getting better despite their naysayers preaching “collapse, collapse, collapse and only bad news and bile”.
“Wowww,” were some of the responses by the crowd.
He also reminded the audience that while the price of gas seemed daunting, subsidies for electricity, water, education and tertiary education remained subsidised.
He also advised them to ask the Americans about healthcare.