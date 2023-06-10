THEY came wishing on a star, hoping to walk away with a smartphone or laptop for only $1.
But instead, hundreds of people were left frustrated, angry and empty-handed.
From as early as 4 a.m. the crowd began to gather outside Invaders Bay Tower to purchase a promoted deal as part of the Star Network’s launch of its Blue Mobile Network in Trinidad and Tobago.
The event was advertised to start at 10 a.m.
But minutes after the scheduled start, the building managers shut down the launch as no permission had been given to host the event.
Earlier this week, social media was buzzing after Star Network announced the launch on the second floor of Invaders Bay Tower.
Shortly after the company’s failure to launch its product, Star Network chief executive officer and marketing manager Keron Les Pierre took to the company’s social media page where he confirmed that building management informed officials that the event had to be shut down.
“What we are going to do on social media is post what day and time you can come back as it is going to be an appointment system, so, for now, you can log on to Instagram and Facebook, where you will give us an e-mail and we will then do it through an online appointment system to manage the crowd,” Les Pierre said.
An official from Regus Office Space told reporters at 11 a.m. that they were not aware of the launch and were surprised to see the number of people gathered outside.
The official said Star Network had only booked the boardroom for an hour and did not indicate anything about the distribution of smartphones and laptops to the public.
The Express caught up with several people in the sweltering sun, who said they were disappointed and angry that they were not able to sign up with the new network or get the devices as promised.
Rebecca Ranger of Champs Fleurs said, “I came to sign up with this new network, as I am fed up with both bmobile and Digicel, as the rates keep going up...so I saw this new company as a saviour.”
Kwesi Jackson of Arouca said, “It was a huge disappointment as it was advertised on their social media pages that it was going to be this big launch and then to be told it was cancelled and it would be done via online appointments now, that was very misleading for me.”
Patricia Scott of San Fernando said she arrived at the location at 4 a.m. with her family hoping to sign up with the network.
“This does not look good on the network’s part. It’s the first time being in T&T and this chaos and confusion has taken place. Hundreds of people showed up as they were fed up with the two mobile providers. Star Network must do better if they would like to gain the trust of citizens.”
Marcus John of Chaguanas noted, “I only came to see the chaos that was going to happen, because when I read the post of the launch there were so many questions to be answered. But Trinidadians are gullible and would get caught up.”
Maurice Fraser of Tunapuna said: “...You say one thing big and bold on your social media pages and when you reach it is a whole different story. I should have put my passage money to better use.”
The Express left the premises after 1 p.m. and people were still trailing in and had to be told by security that the launch had been cancelled.
Around 4 p.m. yesterday, Star Network updated its Facebook page with a post of six people posing with phones and laptops on the table, with a caption saying: “We love our subscribers and thank you for your support. Look out for our next launch.”
Shortly after, the network posted a statement saying that the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) as well as the Cyber Crime Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service visited the launch and that TATT advised that the Star Network can operate as the “Blue Network” but with the word “Mobile” removed.
The network insisted that TATT applauded its efforts to provide better access to quality devices and Internet connectivity to the people.
“We understand that TSTT is trying to misconstrue information by indicating we are a Mobile Virtual Network Operator. This information is misleading and false. Our ‘Network’ of international and local partners is committed to providing superior value and we expect that other companies (such as TSTT) affected by our innovative solutions would be upset,” Star Network stated in its post.
The network also stated that it is not affiliated with billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink or GRAPES Group.
“Grapes Group is no longer a part of or affiliated with GRAPES for a Good Life Ltd. The acquisition was a separate business transaction based on the mutual agreement between the two parties involved.”
TATT: No new mobile operator
TATT in a news release yesterday, confirmed that there is no new mobile network operator in the country.
TATT said to operate a public telecommunications network, the potential operator has to apply for, be approved, and be granted a concession to operate a network.
It noted no application has been made nor a concession granted to any potential “new” operator that was scheduled to launch yesterday.
“(Yesterday) morning, a legal team and inspectors from the Authority visited the advertised location for the launch of the proposed new network to ensure that there was no breach of the Telecommunications Act. The Star Network has no authorisation to provide a public telecommunications service or network and cannot provide public mobile services,” TATT emphasised.