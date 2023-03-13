Blunt force trauma blamed for death

FOUR weeks after the body of missing Mayaro fisherman Rishi Kemchan was found entangled in a mangrove off Venezuela’s northern coast his family has retrieved his body.
On Friday, personnel of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard received the body at the border from their Venezuelan counterparts, which was witnessed by one of Kemchan’s uncles.
One of Kemchan’s sisters, Kavita, who spoke on behalf of the family, told the Express on Saturday that they were relieved to cross this hurdle, as they draw closer to having closure.
Relatives are now awaiting the results of an autopsy, which is expected to be conducted next week.
Kavita said a death certificate was received from the Venezuelan authorities and the cause of death stated blunt-force trauma.
“We translated the death certificate and it translated ‘blunt-force trauma to the head’. There will have to be investigations into this further. We were thinking that he had drowned, but this is harder to deal with. I hope we can get the autopsy done quickly and get clarification on this,” she said.
Rishi, a mechanic, was one of four people who left the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on January 31 to embark on a five-day fishing trip, accompanied by fishermen Heeralal Linus Cooblal, George Jotis (Tall Man) and Andy George.
The 32-foot pirogue on which they left was spotted by fishermen on February 5 partially submerged in the sea, but the men were not inside the vessel.
Kavita praised the authorities for their support and handling of the process with the Venezuelan authorities.
Almost two weeks after the boat disappeared, on February 11, Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray indicated he had been notified of a body found on the Venezuelan coastline.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne later contacted the embassy in Venezuela confirming that the body was found in a mangrove at the edge of the isle of Cuciano, located south of Icacos and on the Northern Venezuelan coastline.
Kemchan relatives said they identified the body via a video call.
Kavita said that the process has been lengthy and mentally exhausting for herself and her four siblings.
She said that their mother, Geeta Kemchan, died in 2013 at the age of 48 of a heart attack.
Kavita said that her father, Persad Kemchan, grieved for her and he died in 2020.
“This has been very hard on us because our siblings are very close. Rishi was very loving and will be missed dearly. He took on the role of father figure since our parents died and we siblings did everything together to keep the bond,”said the sister.