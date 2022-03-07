‘Boat’ casket send-off for diver today

Fyzal Kurban, the lead diver who shared his oxygen tank with his team and helped one of them out of the 30-inch pipeline they were pulled into two Fridays ago, will be laid to rest this morning.
His family has planned a special send-off for the man who loved the sea, and spent most of his adult life on boats.
Following a private funeral service, Kurban’s body will be taken to the Shore of Peace cremation site.
Last week, his sons were attempting to construct a casket in the shape of a boat for his final send-off.
Kurban, who lived at Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, was a diver travelling throughout the Caribbean. His two sons are also divers.
On February 25, Kurban, 57, led a five-member team into a 30-inch (76-centimetre) diameter subsea pipeline in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre.
One person, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.
Boodram told relatives that Kurban shared his oxygen tank with him and kept pushing him along the pipeline towards the hole into which they were sucked.
Boodram was rescued by volunteer divers who entered the water in search of the men three hours after they were pulled into the pipeline.
The bodies of Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr were recovered last Monday evening. The body of the last diver, Rishi Nagassar, was retrieved on Thursday morning.
The divers were employed by LMCS Ltd to conduct maintenance operations on the subsea pipeline.
Ali, the son of Kazim Ali Sr, owner of LMCS Ltd, was laid to rest on Saturday following an emotional funeral service at his Marabella home.
An autopsy is to be performed on the body of 48-year-old Rishi Nagassar at the Forensic Science Centre this morning.
Last evening, his family held a candlelight vigil at Perseverance Village, Couva, where he lived with his wife Vanessa Kussie and their three-year-old son.
The “Walk for Justice” began at Roop’s Junction in Couva and ended at the family’s home.
The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) will also host a candlelight vigil this evening at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout. The OWTU has invited the nation to join in “a night of union, hope and justice” for the families of the four men who died inside the pipeline.