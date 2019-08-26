THE BODY of a man with a bullet wound in the head which was found on the Foreshore alongside the Audrey Jeffers Highway has been identified as Randy Scott of Petit Valley.
Police said around 4.15 a.m. yesterday, St James police received a call about a body found at the side of the highway near the helicopter landing pad.
When officers arrived they found the body of a presumed Afro-Trinidadian man, brown in complexion, approximately 5’ 11’’ tall, about 160 pounds with rasta hairstyle. The body was clad in a brown pants and black jersey.
The officers observed one gunshot wound to the head of the victim.