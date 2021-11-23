BODIES PILE UP

As fast as one hearse left, another one arrived.
This was the scene at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, yesterday outside an apparently overwhelmed mortuary with bodies of loved ones who have died of Covid-19, coupled with other deaths.
When the Express visited the mortuary, relatives of patients who had died from Covid-19 and other illnesses said the same thing—bodies are piling up.
Some people also complained of the long wait times before they could be given service at the mortuary.
Though chief executive officer (CEO) of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas said people who died from Covid-19 were not being stored at Mt Hope, relatives said this was not the reality.
While exiting the mortuary yesterday, one elderly man said, “Yes, my relative died from Covid-19.”
Another woman, a resident of Arouca, said, “No, my brother died from a stroke here last Thursday. He got tested when he came in and he did not have Covid.”
Both bodies were being kept in the same mortuary.
Also, within one hour of being at the hospital, the Express observed five hearses including those belonging to Simpson’s Memorial Ltd, Ideal Funeral Sanctuary Ltd and St Bernard’s Funeral home at the mortuary waiting to collect bodies.
This sight, according to the nurse, was not a usual occurrence.
She said the wait was probably because of the number of bodies there at the time.
However, Thomas denied that the mortuary is currently overwhelmed.
Instead, he said, “The issue is that we have always outsourced at Mt Hope so there is no question of being overwhelmed at Mt Hope. We always outsource. We’ve always been using private (funeral) homes to store for us because we have limited storage capacity and that storage capacity is not just for the persons who died, remember we have post-mortems and so on so there’s a delay in terms of leave times where bodies remain.”
‘Bodies on top of bodies’
In addition to the long wait, some relatives also complained about the manner in which the bodies were being handled.
Describing what she witnessed when a van belonging to a funeral home arrived at the mortuary, the woman told the Express, “They just have them stacked. I was there watching them when they came. How could you treat people’s relatives that way? Bodies on top of bodies.
“I mean you done dead, you have no feelings is truth but that don’t mean you have to treat them like rubbish. People bodies are very valuable to their relatives.”
The woman also complained of the foul scent emitting from the mortuary without visible sanitation measures in place which put relatives, funeral home workers and even healthcare staff at risk.
And a nurse who did not wish to be named told the Express too the scent is stronger than usual for a mortuary because of the number of bodies being stored at once.
Healthcare system crash
Speaking outside the mortuary yesterday, the nurse said not only are the Covid-19 deaths rising significantly but so too are deaths in the traditional healthcare system.
She said, on Sunday, there were eight deaths not related to the virus at one time in one ward at the hospital. She said the deaths were all of unvaccinated people.
According to her, there just aren’t enough resources available to save people any more.
“They need to talk the truth. The healthcare system has crashed. It not crashing, it has crashed. We reach to the end. We don’t have enough equipment, that is the fact... Everything running low, every, everything.”
“It’s not just the parallel healthcare system that crashed, the traditional system too. The entire healthcare system has crashed,” she added.
She said at present EWMSC lacks medical supplies including red top tubes, syringes and blood lines.
The nurse also said, “There are a lot of Covid-positive children inside there. They have no space to put them so they remain in there (Wendy Fitzwilliam Children’s Hospital).”
She said when patients visit the EWMSC, no matter their reason for visit, everyone is sent to the ‘tents’.
The tents she referred to are two white tents placed at the front of the entrance of the hospital with labels for Covid patients and suspected Covid patients.
Since January, the Express reported that relatives and patients were complaining that Covid patients were being mixed with non-Covid patients as everyone is sent there to be tested.
Yesterday, the woman added: “They came to the house and picked him up with the ambulance. When they brought him here, they had him in the tent. They brought him here Wednesday and he died Thursday. He got a stroke. They said they tested him but he did not have Covid but putting him under that tent could have exposed him and that’s not what he came here for.
“I don’t believe they did anything to save my brother. I just believe they said, ‘OK he might die’ so they just left him there. Sad to say.”
The nurse also said though the results have proven to not be reliable, the hospital has begun using antigen tests to determine if patients coming in have the virus before they are treated otherwise.
At present, she said patients are even being turned away because of the lack of resources.
“The deaths just growing because as fast as they reach the tent outside, if it is you’re not so severe, they are sending you back home. This is the third wave so we have to get used to this,” she said.
Third wave
Also speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), Idi Stuart, agreed that the traditional healthcare system is in trouble.
“The traditional healthcare system is definitely affected. It was detrimental even before the third wave hit but we were able to manage...Coupled now with all that is going on with the third wave, what we are witnessing in almost every RHA based on calls from members and calls from the public is that all nursing managers are putting out memos/SOS saying nurses are to give 150 per cent. Nurses are being asked to work beyond 40 hours per week and beyond eight hours daily. And the nursing staff, all healthcare workers for that matter, are doing their best but unfortunately you’re going to continue seeing deaths in these high numbers. In the parallel healthcare system, what you have is one nurse to 20 and 30 patients and that is causing immense problems,” he added.
Stuart explained that the attempt by the Health ministry to expand the capacity in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), High dependency Units (HDUs) and wards though with good intentions have diminished the quality of care given to Covid patients.
Stuart said in the ICU, where traditionally one nurse would be assigned to one patient, nurses now have to care for four patients at one time.
In the HDU, he said instead of one nurse to two to four patients, nurses are caring for ten patients at one time.
And at the ward level, he said nurses have 20 to 30 patients under their individual care. As a result, he said the nurses, especially the junior nurses, are not able to efficiently care for the patients thus leading to their demise.
He said: “What the association is saying to the government is do not diminish the quality of care for everyone. You need to maintain the ICUs as they should be maintained instead of watering down all ICUs because unfortunately no one will survive.
“It is no longer about a bed. You need the nursing staff. If you don’t have nurses to monitor patients, to do vitals, to tidy the patients, then unfortunately there are not going to have positive outcomes.”
Outlining how the traditional healthcare system have been compromised, Stuart said that there are Covid positive patients within the traditional healthcare system at present.
He said, “There are ten positive patients presently on the wards exposing staff and patients and if this continues it’s just going to have the same effect, more cases, more deaths.”