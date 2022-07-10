BODILESS CAMERAS

McDonald Jacob

‘evidence

preserved’:

McDonald Jacob

Earlier this year, 1,120 body cameras were purchased for police officers by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, he said the cameras were not distribu­ted because of the lack of technological infrastructure.

He also said police officers do not consis­tently wear body came­ras, and in some units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), none are outfitted.

But this will soon change, ac­cord­­ing to Jacob, who said yesterday there is a perception by some members of the public that police officers do not want to subject them­selves to the wearing of body cameras.

This is not the case, he said, adding that the fact remains that the TTPS is currently without the necessary technological facilities to outfit all officers with such devices.

At the same time, however, he said that shortcoming is something actively being ironed out, and it can be expected that by the end of next month, at least 1,120 more police officers will be outfitted with body cameras.

“At least that is the target,” he said.

“What I will start to do is put a red tape or a green tape on the body cams for everybody to see it. What is the problem is that a lot of police officers are wearing the body cameras, but you may not see it as it is the same colour as the outfit.

“Have you noticed that all officers in the Traffic and Highway Patrol wear body cams? Have you noticed that all motorcycle officers con­sistently wear body cams?” he asked.

Jacob made the comments yesterday du­ring a telephone interview regarding the shooting deaths of three people in Port of Spain last week Saturday by law enforcement, du­ring an alleged exchange of gunfire.

Three young men, Fabien Richards, Isaiah Roberts and Leanardo Brandon Williams, were all killed. Three other people, including a 15-year-old boy, were in the car at the time, but did not suffer any fatal injuries.

On Friday evening, attorney Om Lalla, who is representing the 15-year-old, wrote to Jacob, calling on the TTPS to preserve all the evi­dence obtained and to hand it over when necessary, as it may form part of civil pro­ceedings against the State.

Jacob also briefly addressed the letter.

While he said he had not seen the correspon­dence up to yesterday evening, it would be irresponsible of him to speak out on the issue as it was under active investigation.

However, he said Lalla can rest assured that all the evidence will be preserved.

“The evidence will be preserved because that is what is normally done... We cannot hand over any evidence just yet because we do not want people who may be culpable... that the issue plays out in the public (as it may jeopardise the investigation),” said Jacob.

Need for recharging stands 

Regarding the body camera issue, Jacob said it should be noted that earlier this year, the TTPS, under his watch, purchased 1,120 cameras, but the problem with distributing the cameras was the lack of technological infrastructure.

There needs to be, when they (officers) come back with it, they need to have a place to store it to be recharged and so on. So there is the need for recharging stands. But we are putting those infrastructures in place. Right now, there is the training of officers to operate the body cams, and I have set a deadline for the end of August when that 1,120 body cams will be distributed,” he said.

However, the acting commission­er said body cameras were not all the TTPS would be relying upon when it came to determining exactly what takes place at the scene of incidents involving police officers.

Dash cams will also be installed on more police vehicles since these cameras give a wider view and more accurate video recordings, he said.

Another major step the TTPS has since taken is to meet and discuss obtaining camera footage from crimes with major private sector establishments throughout the country. And those discussions have been fruitful.

“Right now, we are just dealing with some logistic matters, so a lot of the private sector businesses, like Prestige Holdings and so on, we will be able to get a hook-up with them to cover in front of their buildings and their car parks and so on, and it will be sent straight to our operational centres.

“We will also be pushing to put more dash cams on our vehicles. Right now, we only have 45 vehicles with dash cams. Before, there were 80, but that was since 2019. Right now, some of the vehicles with the dash cams are down because some of them got in accidents,” said Jacob.

Nonetheless, he agreed that body cameras were important tools in not just recording and identifying what takes place between members of the TTPS and the public, but they will also greatly assist in the prosecuting of individuals if crimes were committed during those incidents.

And that also includes the prosecution of police officers.

“I want to put on record that the Police Service fully supports the use of the body cams... If people make allegations against police officers, they can be exonerated. When things happen, the population will know the truth of what happens, and to remove all the naysayers and who wants to show part of the footage, we will have everything.

“If police officers are culpable in breaking the law, we can use it to prosecute them and to get rid of those who intend to violate the law and wearing police clothes,” said Jacob.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

A team of policewomen will be leading the St Clair Police Station and its departments, which include the Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Special Victims Department.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the St Clair Police Station will be led and managed by “newly minted” Woman Insp Renee Bain Keller, who recently was in charge of the Belmont Police Station.

BODILESS CAMERAS

BODILESS CAMERAS

Earlier this year, 1,120 body cameras were purchased for police officers by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, he said the cameras were not distribu­ted because of the lack of technological infrastructure.

He also said police officers do not consis­tently wear body came­ras, and in some units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), none are outfitted.

No public evidence of police using cameras

No public evidence of police using cameras

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is demanding to know the status of body cameras for police officers, in light of the police-involved triple fatal shootings in Port of Spain last weekend.

The incident led to the burning of tyres and blocking of streets in a massive protest in East Port of Spain on Monday.

Single father needs help

Single father needs help

When his wife was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident three months ago, Winston Cabralis instantly became a single father.

While it is a role he never thought he would have to face, he has had to raise two-year-old Kmarley, one-year-old Britney and five-month-old Whitney on his own.

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

GUNMEN shot dead two men as they stood outside a shop in Laventille on Friday night.

The victims, identified by police as Nigel “Monkin” Dubarry and Stanfield “Ouse” Allers, were ambushed around 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Despers Drive and Picton Road, said police.

PM calls for better parenting

PM calls for better parenting

The Government will be pumping financial resources into tackling the social root of what is driving criminality in the nation’s children, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking at the opening of the St Clair Police Station yesterday, the prime minister said something is happening in our schools where some children are “angels” in the primary school system and then “demons” when they enter secondary school.

Recommended for you