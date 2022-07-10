BODILESS CAMERAS

Earlier this year, 1,120 body cameras were purchased for police officers by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
However, in an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, he said the cameras were not distributed because of the lack of technological infrastructure.
He also said police officers do not consistently wear body cameras, and in some units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), none are outfitted.
But this will soon change, according to Jacob, who said yesterday there is a perception by some members of the public that police officers do not want to subject themselves to the wearing of body cameras.
This is not the case, he said, adding that the fact remains that the TTPS is currently without the necessary technological facilities to outfit all officers with such devices.
At the same time, however, he said that shortcoming is something actively being ironed out, and it can be expected that by the end of next month, at least 1,120 more police officers will be outfitted with body cameras.
“At least that is the target,” he said.
“What I will start to do is put a red tape or a green tape on the body cams for everybody to see it. What is the problem is that a lot of police officers are wearing the body cameras, but you may not see it as it is the same colour as the outfit.
“Have you noticed that all officers in the Traffic and Highway Patrol wear body cams? Have you noticed that all motorcycle officers consistently wear body cams?” he asked.
Jacob made the comments yesterday during a telephone interview regarding the shooting deaths of three people in Port of Spain last week Saturday by law enforcement, during an alleged exchange of gunfire.
Three young men, Fabien Richards, Isaiah Roberts and Leanardo Brandon Williams, were all killed. Three other people, including a 15-year-old boy, were in the car at the time, but did not suffer any fatal injuries.
On Friday evening, attorney Om Lalla, who is representing the 15-year-old, wrote to Jacob, calling on the TTPS to preserve all the evidence obtained and to hand it over when necessary, as it may form part of civil proceedings against the State.
Jacob also briefly addressed the letter.
While he said he had not seen the correspondence up to yesterday evening, it would be irresponsible of him to speak out on the issue as it was under active investigation.
However, he said Lalla can rest assured that all the evidence will be preserved.
“The evidence will be preserved because that is what is normally done... We cannot hand over any evidence just yet because we do not want people who may be culpable... that the issue plays out in the public (as it may jeopardise the investigation),” said Jacob.
Need for recharging stands
Regarding the body camera issue, Jacob said it should be noted that earlier this year, the TTPS, under his watch, purchased 1,120 cameras, but the problem with distributing the cameras was the lack of technological infrastructure.
There needs to be, when they (officers) come back with it, they need to have a place to store it to be recharged and so on. So there is the need for recharging stands. But we are putting those infrastructures in place. Right now, there is the training of officers to operate the body cams, and I have set a deadline for the end of August when that 1,120 body cams will be distributed,” he said.
However, the acting commissioner said body cameras were not all the TTPS would be relying upon when it came to determining exactly what takes place at the scene of incidents involving police officers.
Dash cams will also be installed on more police vehicles since these cameras give a wider view and more accurate video recordings, he said.
Another major step the TTPS has since taken is to meet and discuss obtaining camera footage from crimes with major private sector establishments throughout the country. And those discussions have been fruitful.
“Right now, we are just dealing with some logistic matters, so a lot of the private sector businesses, like Prestige Holdings and so on, we will be able to get a hook-up with them to cover in front of their buildings and their car parks and so on, and it will be sent straight to our operational centres.
“We will also be pushing to put more dash cams on our vehicles. Right now, we only have 45 vehicles with dash cams. Before, there were 80, but that was since 2019. Right now, some of the vehicles with the dash cams are down because some of them got in accidents,” said Jacob.
Nonetheless, he agreed that body cameras were important tools in not just recording and identifying what takes place between members of the TTPS and the public, but they will also greatly assist in the prosecuting of individuals if crimes were committed during those incidents.
And that also includes the prosecution of police officers.
“I want to put on record that the Police Service fully supports the use of the body cams... If people make allegations against police officers, they can be exonerated. When things happen, the population will know the truth of what happens, and to remove all the naysayers and who wants to show part of the footage, we will have everything.
“If police officers are culpable in breaking the law, we can use it to prosecute them and to get rid of those who intend to violate the law and wearing police clothes,” said Jacob.