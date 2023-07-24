Body back home

The body of 35-year-old Barrackpore pipefitter Allanlane Ramkissoon, who died after being burnt in an accidental flashfire at the NiQuan Pointe-a-Pierre plant in June, has been returned to Trinidad and Tobago.
On June 15, Ramkissoon, a Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) employee, suffered severe burns while working at the NiQuan plant.
He was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Colombia for treatment.
Three days later, on June 18, he died of his injuries.
Last month, MEES said it was working with Colombian authorities to repatriate Ramkissoon’s body and offering colleagues care and assistance throughout the “difficult period”.
A statement from MEES yesterday stated, “Ramkissoon was brought back from Colombia (yesterday) following the tragic event that occurred at the NiQuan facility in Pointe-a-Pierre on Thursday June 15.
“MEES continues to support Allanlane’s family and is assisting with funeral and other arrangements. The company also continues to participate in ongoing investigations to determine and understand the cause of the tragic incident.”
Ramkissoon’s passing has left behind a family desperate for answers.
His younger sister, Ruthlane Ramkissoon-Gobin, last month told the Express, “We want to know where is the incident report? What exactly happened to my brother? Where were the HSE (Health Safety and Environment) officers?”
She asked: “Who checked to see if this plant was safe before they sent my brother? It just looking like a cover up to us because we’re not getting any information. What OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Authority) has to say? What do the companies have to say?”
The family said Ramkissoon had sustained burns to 60 per cent of his body.
He was remembered by siblings as the backbone of the family.
Ramkissoon-Gobin said the death of Allanlane-a father of two- was a “big loss” for his parents, 66-year-old Christine and Danny Ramkissoon, 72, and Allanlane’s six siblings.
“He had the vision and the dreams and the one to push us. Anything happen, he is the one that would step up,” the sister said.
Following his death, a prohibition order from the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) halted operations at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant.
The Ministry of Energy stated it would conduct an investigation into the incident.
MEES last month added that it was cooperating with NiQuan and OSHA in investigating the event.
The Express contacted relatives yesterday who said only that neither NiQuan nor the Government had reached out to them and that Ramkissoon’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. today.