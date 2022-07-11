BODY CAMERA BLOWS

THE statement by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob that there is currently a lack of “technological infrastructure” within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to facilitate the overall use of body cameras by police officers is nothing short of nonsensical.
So said former commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday, who added all that is needed is the ability of officers to turn the cameras on and off, strap the devices to their bodies and for police stations to have Internet connection in order to download any footage that may be required.
Griffith also lashed out at claims by Jacob on Saturday that he (Jacob) was the one who had purchased 1,120 body cams earlier this year, saying last year under his (Griffith’s) tenure as commissioner that the body cams were purchased and Jacob simply “received the shipment”.
The former commissioner was responding to the lead story published in yesterday’s Sunday Express in which Jacob said while he was in support of all officers being outfitted with the devices there was still need to facilitate the proper training of officers and the implementation of the necessary facilities to support its use.
Apart from a written statement yesterday, Griffith also told the Express during a phone interview that he believed the body cameras were not being put to full use because of “fear” by certain senior officers “before and after me to embrace technology”.
“All he (Jacob) did was to take receipt of it and all he was supposed to do the next day is issue it. But if you go back, you will hear his communications person (Insp Sheridan) Hills claimed there is no law to force the officers to wear it so that is the reason stated by the police and that was wrong because all it takes is a standard operational procedure to demand that they wear it,” said Griffith.
With the issuance of a standing or departmental order requiring officers to wear the devices, Griffith said the officers could face disciplinary proceedings if they refused to do so.
“If it is that he purchased it, how is it that the Ministry of Finance was upset when I purchased it? The Ministry of Finance did an audit when they tried to question me over the purchase of these same body cameras. What I did, I worked at a pace because I knew how important it was for the country to get body cameras because of all the allegations against police officers and keeping it within my budget of less than $1 million,” said Griffith.
He said the consideration of consequences of actions or non-action of police officers is what informs modern policing. It is what makes proactive law enforcement the exact opposite of reactive policing, he added.
“Finally, the use of body cameras not only protects the public against abuse of power by officers, it protects officers from false accusations. This builds trust and confidence in policing matters, as cameras provide an unbiased record of any incident. This is why the body cameras were ordered in the first place.
“So given the unprecedented spike in crime that underscores Jacob’s tenure as head of the TTPS, and the waning public confidence in the TTPS as a result, Jacob will be well advised to face hard truths, admit to reality, and rather than look for excuses, communicate a clear message of solutions,” said Griffith.
Waste of money
Griffith also rubbished the suggestion by Jacob that body cameras ought to be connected to operational command centres.
“The technological infrastructure is total nonsense. This is not a backbone system for a national operations centre that you need to have a lot of computers and network and fibre optics. This is a simple body camera that any citizen can buy in the store and clip it on.
“This is not a system where you have to have video feedback to a command centre. No other police service in the world has that,” he said.
Griffith said such a project would cost millions of dollars per month and would essentially be a waste of taxpayers’ money.
“The footage is stored on the camera itself so if there is an incident the footage will be extracted and put onto a computer and loaded up. No police service has a system where all the body cameras for all police officers go straight to a command centre. To do that, the type and expense for real-time video footage is tens of millions of dollars monthly. It is not required and it is a waste of resources,” he said.
‘No tit-for-tat’
Contacted for comment yesterday Jacob said he was not willing to get involved in any tit-for-tat with Griffith.
“I am not responding to that. I said already body cams need to be recharged and so on. If an officer is in Princes Town and the body cam has to be recharged, there must be facilities to have the devices recharged at the police station. It is not something difficult but it is something that has to be done. If we have to have live feeds to an operational command centre then all of that facility must be put in place as well. It is only obvious.”
Asked about Griffith’s rebuttal of his statements that he (Jacob) was the one who purchased the devices, the acting commissioner stated: “I am not going to respond to that either. I am not about any tit-for-tat and so on. If that is what you are looking for, you are not going to get that here. Mr Griffith is a politician, I am a police.”