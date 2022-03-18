Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

A BODY believed to be that of missing Tucker Energy Services employee Zephaniah Harripaul was found yesterday, approximately 200 feet down a preci­pice off North Coast Road.

When the Express attempted to speak to relatives at the family’s home in Arima, it was said that they had been made aware that a body had been found, but police had yet to confirm the details with them, or if it was indeed Harripaul’s body.

Earlier in the day, the family had begun a second consecration period of praying and fasting for Harripaul’s safe return.

The three-day period began on Wednesday, with the hopes that he would have been found yesterday, as it marked a month since he had gone missing.

Police said that shortly after noon, employees of the Laing Group of Companies were carrying out a survey project on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) off North Coast Road.

They said while operating down a 200-foot precipice, a short distance from the Maracas Bay lookout, they found the body of a man. Police believe it may be 33-year-old Harripaul, who was abducted from his Cha­guaramas workplace during the early hours of February 17.

Officers of the North Coast Operations Unit, Maracas Bay Police Station and Homicide and Crime Scene Unit went to the area and, up to 8 p.m., they were still trying to lift the body up the precipice.

Officers said the body appeared to have been there for some time, and an immediate identification could not be done.

However, they said “industrial-type” overalls were found near the body, which further heightened their specu­lation that it could be Harripaul.

Police said that around 2 a.m. on February 17, a group of men drove up and spoke with security at Tucker Energy’s gate, after which they drove onto the compound, where they parked outside the main building.

A Western Division senior offi­cer told the Express a security guard said the men told him they had come to pick up a man working there

Harripaul had been working outside with a crew, but left briefly to retrieve a flashlight from the office.

It was then that he was grabbed by the men, and forced into the waiting vehicle.

One of the men came into the office looking for Harripaul’s keys for his Hyundai Tucson, which he took and left.

But as both vehicles exited the compound, Harripaul’s vehicle alarm kept going off, said his brother, Stephen Harripaul, who explained that if the alarm is not deactivated a particular way, it would keep going off every 30 seconds.

The man driving Harripaul’s vehicle abandoned it at the gate, got into the car he had arrived in, and left.

A guard then contacted Carenage Police Station.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ryan’s funeral set for today

Ryan’s funeral set for today

The funeral of political scientist and pollster, professor emeritus Selwyn Ryan will take place today.

The service will be held at St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, at 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to give a tribute at the funeral and the eulogy will be delivered by Ryan’s former editor and research assistant, university lecturer Dr Roy McCree.

BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

BAPTISM FOR ARMOUR

Newly appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour SC faced a baptism by fire during his first hours in office yesterday with a call for him to resign after the Opposition raised questions about his citizenship status.

Armour, who replaced former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a surprise Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday fired back, assuring that his appointment as a member of the Cabinet was in full compliance with the country’s Constitution.

Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

Body found at Maracas believed to be missing Zepehaniah

A BODY believed to be that of missing Tucker Energy Services employee Zephaniah Harripaul was found yesterday, approximately 200 feet down a preci­pice off North Coast Road.

When the Express attempted to speak to relatives at the family’s home in Arima, it was said that they had been made aware that a body had been found, but police had yet to confirm the details with them, or if it was indeed Harripaul’s body.

Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more deaths: toll now 3,700

Five more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,700.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were four elderly men and one elderly woman.

Questions over why Duke left early for Dubai

Questions over why Duke left early for Dubai

Questions have been raised as to why Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke left Trini­dad and Tobago for the Dubai Expo 2020 days before he was required to, and why it was necessary for him to make his own travel and accommodation arrangements when this was the responsibility of the Dubai government.

Recommended for you