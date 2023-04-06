The search for missing 33-year-old Vicky Ali has come to a grisly end.
Around 12.15 p.m. yesterday, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, found what they believe is Ali’s decomposed body in the Cumuto forest.
Her body was found approximately two miles (3.2 kilometres) from her home.
Ali went missing on March 30.
She was last seen about 2 a.m. that day outside Iz Wee Sports Bar at Cumuto Junction, about a five-minute walk from her home.
When she failed to return home or communicate her whereabouts, her family notified the police.
Relatives said it was unusual for her to not keep in touch about her whereabouts.
Following the discovery, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by ASP Darryl, was informed and the unit joined the investigation.
Searches were conducted in locations led by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Ali’s relatives and residents of the area.
A post-mortem will be performed at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park to determine how Ali died as part of the investigation.