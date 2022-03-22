THE BODY found down a precipice off the North Coast Road last Thursday has been confirmed as that of missing Zephaniah Harripaul, 33.
The Express encountered his relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday but they declined comment.
A post-mortem done on the body was deemed inconclusive due to the condition of the body as police said Harripaul may have been dead for some time.
Police said Harripaul’s name was on the overalls that were lying near the body when it was discovered.
Two of his relatives were called in yesterday to view the body.
In a response posted to social media yesterday, Harripaul’s brother, Stephen, said, “Good afternoon to all we have identified the body that was discovered as Zephaniah Harripaul.
“As a family we thank you for your continued pray and support. As we move forward we will keep you informed. God is good all the time and all the time God is good.”
In a news release issued yesterday, Tucker Energy Services, from where Harripaul had been abducted, said they were shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of their colleague, Harripaul.
The release said Harripaul was a valued employee of the Drilling and Completions Fluids Division since 2015, and was abducted from Tucker’s Chaguaramas location on February 17, 2022.
“Over the past month, Tucker Energy employees have gathered daily to pray for a positive outcome. We are profoundly shaken by his passing and trust that the authorities will employ all resources necessary to find justice for his family,” said the company.
“Tucker Energy Management and staff wish to express our sincere condolences to Zephaniah’s family. We remain in constant contact during this difficult time.”
The Express was told police had to get help from T&TEC workers to clear power lines before securing the body which was retrieved by a team of officials from the Police Service, the Fire Service and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
The abduction
Harripaul was taken from his Tucker Energy Services workplace along Western Main Road, Chaguaramas, on February 17 when around 2 a.m., a group of men entered the gate of the compound and spoke with security, after which they drove inside and parked near the main building.
Harripaul had been working outside with a crew but left briefly to retrieve a flashlight from the office.
It was then that he was grabbed by the men and forced into their waiting vehicle.
No ransom demand was ever made for his return, police and Harripaul’s relatives said.
For weeks, officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team carried out extensive searches in the forests of Chaguaramas, but they found nothing.