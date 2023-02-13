Body found in Venezuela: man’s family wants closure

THE cellphone found in the pocket of the clothing on a body that was entangled in a mangrove on the coastline of Venezuela has convinced relatives that missing fisherman Rishi Khemchan has been found.
They were however in dismay yesterday after they were told that should the body not be retrieved by today, it would be disposed of.
A relative said yesterday, “We identify the body by the phone and by his clothes. The phone was in his pocket ... We know it’s him. We identify the body already ... We get closure, we trying to get the body across here to get complete closure.”
The relative, who did not wish to be named, however, said that they have not been getting assistance over the return of the body to Trinidad.
“Right now we in a situation, we trying to get the body across here and it’s a set of run-around. We real trying right now. We being told in 24 hours, the body will be disposed. We liaising with everybody and everybody telling we they can’t do nothing. It real frustrating.”
He also said that a friend in Venezuela has been liaising with the police in that country. Khemchan, 38, was unmarried and had no children.
The mechanic was one of four men who went missing after leaving the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on the afternoon of January 31. They were expected back home that upcoming weekend but by Sunday there was no word from them.
The 32-foot pirogue which Heeralal Linus Koolal, George Jotis, Andy George and Khemchan occupied was later found overturned in the seawater. The men were nowhere to be found. The life jackets and inflatable rescue rafts were not inside the vessel and this led their relatives to believe they exited the boat before it overturned.
Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray yesterday told the Express that he was notified that a body was found on the Venezuelan coastline on Saturday and he reached out to Minister of Foreign Affairs Amery Browne.
He said that Browne contacted the embassy in Venezuela and it was confirmed that a body was discovered.
The body was found in a mangrove at the edge of the isle of Cuciano, located south of Icacos and on the Northern Venezuelan coastline.
As he followed up on the situation yesterday, Paray said he sent messages to Browne about the family’s concerns. He said that he has to get further feedback and he is hoping for the ministry’s intervention and advice on whether the body will be repatriated or family members will have to go across to Caracas to retrieve it.