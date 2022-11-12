Body in trunk

THE body of a man was discovered in the trunk of a car found abandoned in St Joseph yesterday morning.
The victim was identified as Jessie Sean Rogers of Enterprise in Chaguanas.
According to police reports, around 2 a.m. yesterday, officers of the North Central Task Force were on patrol along Maracas Royal Road in Maracas, St Joseph, when they observed what appeared to be an abandoned silver Honda vehicle in the vicinity of the University of the Southern Caribbean.
When the officers examined the car, they observed what appeared to be gunshot holes.
Further checks revealed that the key to the car was still in the vehicle.
The officers opened the trunk and they found Rogers’ bullet-riddled body.
His hands and feet had been tied up, and a plastic bag was over his head.
Several spent shells were found on the scene.
This incident has pushed the murder count up to 525.
For the same period last year, the murder figure stood at 372.