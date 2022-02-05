Body of missing Tobago man found

FIVE days after Tobago resident Jovan Locario went missing at Sans Souci, his body was found near the coastline yesterday.
Locario, 25, had disappeared after he told his friends that he was going for a walk on a beach last Sunday afternoon.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, joined the search for Locario on Thursday evening.
Rambharat and the Hunters Team spotted the body in Sans Souci yesterday.
On Sunday, Locario had spent the day with a group of friends at the beach, then stopped for a visit at another friend’s home nearby.
That evening, after he did not return to the house or the gathering of friends and after searches proved futile, Toco police received a report from one of his friends that night.
The report stated that the friend told officers that she and about nine friends and family members went to a beach at Sans Souci. After spending some time there, they went to a friend’s house at George Street. At around 3 p.m., Locario said he was going for a walk at the beach nearby, the report said.
He went on his own, and that was the last he was seen by those who knew him.
After some time and Locario could not be found, his friends checked with villagers and walked around the area looking for him, but without success.
The next day, extensive searches were conducted in the Sans Souci area by a police team under the supervision of Inspector Simon and acting Sergeant De Lá Rosa.
Officers of the Special Operations Team and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service joined the search team combing the various beaches, roads, and forested areas.
Helicopters also joined in, with the aerial searches conducted by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and National Operations Centre across the coastlines of Toco and Blanchisseuse.