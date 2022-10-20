The dismembered bodies of two men which were found in Cunupia on Monday have been identified.
The remains are those of Makell Simon, 31, of Soldado Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas, and Josiah Charles, 27, of Circular Trace, Enterprise.
The bodies were identified yesterday by relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the dismembered bodies of two men were found in garbage bags dumped in a river at Mon Plaisir Road.
Police said a man who went to the area to gather flowers for a Hindu prayer service spotted a foot protruding from one of the bags covered by an old mattress.
When the bags were examined police found the dismembered heads of two men, two torsos, three hands, three feet, and other human remains.
On the torso of one of the men was a tattoo of the word ‘Simon’.
The fourth foot was found floating in the river some 100 feet away from the original scene, and the fourth arm was found yesterday afternoon.
Investigators believe the heads and limbs were detached by an electric machine.
This scene was visited by a team of officers including Insp Jones, W-Insp Bruce, Sgt Elvin, and Cpl Mendoza.
PC Ramsoobag is continuing enquiries.
Simon and Charles were reported missing over the weekend.
Both men, from Chaguanas, told relatives they were going to meet friends and never returned home.