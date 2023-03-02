Relatives of missing 36-year-old Mayaro fisherman Rishi Kemchan say they are desperate to retrieve the body presumed to be his from Venezuelan authorities, nearing three weeks since the body was found entangled in mangrove off Venezuela’s northern coast.
Sister Kavita Kemchan told the Express yesterday that the family has grown anxious over the lengthy process and are unsure of what has caused the delay.
Kemchan said conflicting information had been given to relatives, with a Venezuelan detective last week indicating that should the process be drawn out further the body would be buried in Venezuela.
This has left the family in a state of confusion and fear, she said.
“Up till this time we haven’t gotten any information as to when we are going to receive the body. All the Ministers are saying everything is put in place and they are waiting for Venezuela. The person we are speaking to the detective from Venezuela, he is saying they are waiting in Venezuela. I don’t know what is happening, but we are just asking if they could speed up the process,” she said yesterday.
Rishi, a mechanic, was one of four people who left the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on January 31 to undertake a five-day fishing trip, accompanied by fishermen Heeralal Linus Cooblal, George Jotis (Tall Man) and Andy George.
The 32-foot pirogue on which they left was spotted by fishermen on February 5 partially submerged in the sea.
The men were not inside.
Searches for the Grand Lagoon fishermen have since been undertaken. And on February 11, Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray indicated he had been notified of a body found on the Venezuelan coastline.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne would later contact the embassy in Venezuela confirming that the body was found in a mangrove at the edge of the isle of Cuciano, located south of Icacos and on the Northern Venezuelan coastline.
Relatives said they were able to identify Rishi’s body via a video call.
Kemchan yesterday said that the family has since been awaiting the body’s return to Trinidad and a death certificate to proceed with burial arrangements. The lack of information, she said, has troubled relatives throughout the weeks past.
Browne: Process near completion
Responding to a query from the Express yesterday, Browne said that the repatriation process had been affected by delay on the Venezuelan side.
“...But we have benefited from constant collaboration with the Ambassador of Venezuela (Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero), who has been of great assistance and reassurance that the relevant approvals are now almost completed,” he said.
Browne said unauthorised messages from Venezuela to the family members had in some cases conveyed inaccurate information. In these cases, he said, the Venezuelan Ambassador has provided clarity.
He said relatives have been kept updated and that the family’s grief was understood. As of yesterday morning, he said the approval process was close to completion.