‘Boiling point’ in Barrackpore

Dozens of protesters blocked multiple points of entry into Barrackpore with burning debris yesterday morning, calling for the repair of deplorable roads in the area and the reopening of the scrap iron industry.
A joint protest from the Barrackpore Taxi Drivers Association and local scrap iron dealers saw groups of frustrated residents pile burning tyres along the #2 Junction in Barrackpore and along Rochard Road from as early as 6 a.m.
Protesters told the Express they had reached a boiling point as a result of a number of overlapping issues. Without redress, they said the country can expect action to continue and elevate in the coming weeks.
Armed with placards that read “Peter can’t pay for Paul, why must Paul pay for all,” and “No groceries, how am I going to feed my children?” scrap iron protesters at Rochard Road in Barrackpore pleaded for the Government’s attention, claiming to have been long ignored by their representatives.
“We are living like dogs in our own country,” lamented iron worker Ramesh Ramsaroop, who told members of the media that after working in the industry for the past ten years, the six-month ban on iron exports has left him financially crippled and unqualified for any other form of employment.
“I did it with my father because I have no education, I am not a rich man, I have no education and no qualifications. I could sign my name and read and spell. All my life I know about scrap iron, we move from bicycles to buy a little old van. They shut down cane, rice and Petrotrin. They shut down everything for us to make money,” he said.
“Watch all these men who have children, who working taxi and who can’t get work. They want us to become criminals? The Government is turning Trinidad and Tobago into criminals, all the poor people into criminals.
“The poor people feeling it and the rich people getting richer. We will burn down Trinidad every day and if you all get harassed at least you get something,” he said yesterday.
Ramsaroop said many in the field believed the ban was not an appropriate solution to stop illegal copper harvesting. He said workers believed they were not considered when the decision was taken, and that workers would continue to protest until some action was taken.
“They could have done it another way. Ten men thief iron, and everybody have to pay. Shut down the copper industry, that would make more sense... While them making millions, we not even seeing cents. While them eating ham and bread, we are eating bhagi. When they feeding their dog meat, we can’t even eat meat. Our children suffering,” he said .
“We are begging and begging,” said another protester, who asked not to be named.
“Nobody is working. We want them to lift that ban. We only have about two weeks to see about children’s books to go to school. This Government insists; they are not thinking. They have to let people live, too,” he said.
Taxi-drivers to
‘skyrocket’ fares ► sub head ◄
Nearby, at the #2 Junction in Barrackpore, the Barrackpore Taxi Drivers Association gathered—later stating it will soon have no choice but to “skyrocket” fares along at least three routes in order to survive.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, taxi-driver Randy Soogrim said taxi-drivers and residents had reached a point of shared frustration with pothole-covered roads, constant flooding, and a number of infrastructural flaws remain unaddressed within the constituency.
“The road conditions are in a mess down here. For the past seven years we have been ignored by the Government. I am on the road 24/7 and it is affecting me really badly. Every day it is costing us money to repair vehicles. We have burst tyres, shocks, sometimes vehicle suspension. When the rain falls, you can’t account for all the holes in the road.
“Another issue is the floods. After one or two minutes of rain, the entire community is flooded. This happens in the whole Barrackpore region. They came and installed two Bailey bridges and did not remove the original bridges. They were not removed, and fell into the rivers and blocked the waterways. Those are the main rivers, number two and lower Barrackpore in Monkey Town. Those are the two main rivers that go back to the creek,” he said.
According to Soogrim, the roads of Barrackpore last received a full paving 15 years ago. He said those commuting through the area often had no choice but to spend thousands on repairs to their vehicles each month, with the cost of these repairs increasing weekly due to deteriorating roads in the area.
This was particularly hard for the taxi-drivers who depended on moving through the area multiple times a day to make a living, he added.
“It costs a couple thousand per month. Right now, tyres are $500 to $600 per tyre. And if you hit one hole stupid, that is one tyre to buy. If your rim breaks, you have to buy rims at like $4,000.
“The lifespan of the body of the vehicle is affected after crossing the roads because it sometimes sounds like a shak-shak driving along it. We want to see the ministers out here. Not the councillors or the Member of Parliament. We want the people in charge to acknowledge this,” he said.
Should nothing be done to address the issues faced by taxi-drivers, he said the group intended to “skyrocket” fares along three routes by at least $5 in the coming days.
Along the Barrackpore-to-Penal, Barrackpore-to-San Fernando and Barrackpore-to-Princes Town routes, he said passengers could be facing a fare of at least $20 per person.
“It is really hard—and if they do nothing, we will have no choice but to do that. I am personally catching my nenen to wake up as early as 5 a.m. and make trips, but people are rarely travelling; and in addition to that, I have to spend so much of what I earn to repair the vehicle.
“It is very hard and if we have no choice, we will be increasing the fares,” he said.