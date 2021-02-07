BOILING POINT

The momentum of the rallying call to protect women picked up more steam yesterday with both women and men coming out in their numbers at various locations in Trinidad to demand that protective systems be put in place.
Many of the estimated 300 protesters who turned up at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday said Andrea Bharatt could have been them, or their sister, or their daughter or their mother and instead of angrily posting on social media they wanted to do something more.
Candlelight vigils and walks were also held last night in Lange Park, Chaguanas, led by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, as well as Palmiste Park in South Trinidad,
“No bail for kidnappers, no bail for rapists,” was yesterday’s rallying cry as the protest slowly made its way around the Savannah with almost every passing motorist honking their horn in support.
The University of the West Indies student, Dimitri Chote, 22, who organised the Savannah event, said that while the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley last year made him lose sleep, the kidnap and murder of Andrea Bharatt wrecked him.
“I felt like Trinidad and Tobago was just desensitised about these things and last year December when they found Ashanti Riley’s body I felt that I had to do something, but I was busy with finals (exams),” he said.
Another woman who didn’t want to be named said: “Andrea could have been me. I travel to work every day. I get into cars and her death hurt me so much that I ended up crying in work when I saw the news that her body was found.
“That could have been someone’s sister, someone’s daughter, someone’s mother because we are all affected but we feel like no one is taking us on. All other concerns are being voiced and we as women feel like we are nothing, we are objects it is very unfair to us, very unfair,” she said.
‘Women are just fed up’
Protester Gary DeFrietas said he was there to support his daughter.
“I am here supporting my daughter and women in general. I am here to propose to the authorities that be that our women need to be protected,” he said.
He continued, “we need to listen to their voices as they are under attack and I as a father have to consider my daughter and my nieces and all those who I know that their voices need to be heard.
“We have to stop the cat-calling of women. We as men have to stop the disrespect of women and show them that they are important to us and that we care about them and we stand for their protection and their rights to live in freedom in this land,” he said.
His daughter, Renatta, said: “I think we as women are just fed up. It is not necessarily Andrea Bharatt’s death alone because she is not the only one but we are tired of being victims, we are tired that lot of people just don’t seem to care because we look at the news everyday and we hope for change. We really want change and I think Andrea’s death really struck all females in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We are just really tired. I’m tired of marches because we want justice. We want the Government to protect us women,” she said.
Asked if she felt that Bharatt’s death was a breaking point for women in the country, she replied, “I think we were broken a long time ago and I think Andrea’s death just showed that we continued to need justice, peace and to be able to be safe.”
The last straw
Petal and her daughter, Novia, from Maraval, also spoke to the Express.
“I think things need to change. Something has to be done because too many women’s lives are being lost and nothing is happening. Taxpayers’ money...our money...is paying to fatten the lives of men who are in the prison cells with three meals a day and well educated when they come out. Women are dying and something needs to be done from today on,” mom Petal said.
Fifteen-year-old Novia said, “I am a girl and I also have to grow up and live my life in Trinidad and I don’t want my children to be scared to go outside so I am here to protest with the rest of Trinidad for the future of women.”
A man among the gathering said he didn’t know Andrea Bharatt personally, “but I have sisters, I have a mother and I have a grandmother and this could have easily been one of them.
“The number of abused women is rising at a fast rate and it needs to end. Laws need to be passed to protect them and I think that this needs to happen very soon and that’s why I am here today.”
“I think Bharatt was the last straw for many people,” he added.