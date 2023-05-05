Bomb threat a hoax, say police

Fire officers

CORDONED OFF: Fire officers secure and cordon off the area surrounding Bishop’s Centenary College on Roberts Street, Woodbrook, yesterday. The college was one of many schools across the country which received a bomb scare.

The bomb threat e-mailed to more than 60 primary and secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago last Friday was a hoax, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said yesterday.

Bomb threat investigations were done by a team of officials from the Cyber Unit, under the supervision of DCP Intelligence and Investigation Curt Simon.

“The TTPS was able to identify that the server used is based in Germany and the ‘resolve host’ of the e-mail is situated in Cyprus. Additionally, two Virtual Private Networks (VPN), located in Switzerland and Panama were used to further mask the identity of the origin of the e-mail.

“Investigations also indicate that the e-mail came from an anonymous mail service provider,” a TTPS statement said.

“Locating the anonymous e-mail service provider is key to this investigation. However, this is a complex process and the anonymous e-mail and anonymous e-mail server can remain hidden by utilising a number of Dark web tools.

“The TTPS remains resolute in its efforts to identify the source of the e-mail threats. We will continue to partner with international/cross border cyber experts who will work alongside our local experts and telecom providers,” the statement added.

The bomb threat was e-mailed on April 28, and ultimately affected operations in over 200 schools in both Trinidad and Tobago.

Fifty-five primary, secondary and Early Childhood Care and Education centres in Trinidad, and nine in Tobago, evacuated their pupils to muster points after receiving the bomb threat via e-mail just before the start of the school day.

Another 140 schools were forced to dismiss classes early due to the threat. The incident also disrupted Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations at some secondary schools.

The graphic e-mailed threat received by numerous schools around 8 a.m. indicated that explosives had been planted within the schools’ compounds. The unknown perpetrator wrote of revenge and bloodshed.

“We will come to you, with weapon, we will kill everyone, no one will be left alive, Trinidad will bleed,” the e-mail read.

Officers from all ten police divisions, along with teams from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Cyber Crime Unit and the Explosive Devices Unit, responded immediately to several calls from various schools.

Thorough searches were conducted by bomb technicians; however, no explosive devices were found, and no one was harmed.

Authorities evacuated pupils, while police officers, fire officers and experts were dispatched to the threatened schools.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

THE Judiciary has condemned a statement by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that criminals were friends with people in high places, including the Police Service, Defence Force, Customs, Parliament and even the Judiciary.

Seven days to say sorry

Seven days to say sorry

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has seven days to apologise to Opposition Lead­er Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar for claiming she made defamatory statements that Indians were being targeted by Africans in home invasions.

He has also been given the seven-day deadline to retract his statements. Opposi­tion MP Saddam Hosein and attorney Aaron Mahabir issued a pre-action protocol letter to Rowley, dated May 4, 2023, on behalf of Persad-Bis­sessar, stating that should the Prime Minister fail to comply, legal proceedings in the High Court will be initia­ted against him.

‘I have nothing to answer for’

‘I have nothing to answer for’

“I have nothing to answer for.”

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was emphatic at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, in addressing people who said he must have known about what has been said to be an “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago to face charges.

Bomb threat a hoax, say police

Bomb threat a hoax, say police

The bomb threat e-mailed to more than 60 primary and secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago last Friday was a hoax, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said yesterday.

Kamla condemns PM distancing his Govt from ‘abduction’

Kamla condemns PM distancing his Govt from ‘abduction’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in distancing himself and his Government from the police involvement deemed by a judge to be the “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas in Barbados.

Recommended for you