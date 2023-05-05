Bomb threat a hoax, say police

The bomb threat e-mailed to more than 60 primary and secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago last Friday was a hoax, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said yesterday.
Bomb threat investigations were done by a team of officials from the Cyber Unit, under the supervision of DCP Intelligence and Investigation Curt Simon.
“The TTPS was able to identify that the server used is based in Germany and the ‘resolve host’ of the e-mail is situated in Cyprus. Additionally, two Virtual Private Networks (VPN), located in Switzerland and Panama were used to further mask the identity of the origin of the e-mail.
“Investigations also indicate that the e-mail came from an anonymous mail service provider,” a TTPS statement said.
“Locating the anonymous e-mail service provider is key to this investigation. However, this is a complex process and the anonymous e-mail and anonymous e-mail server can remain hidden by utilising a number of Dark web tools.
“The TTPS remains resolute in its efforts to identify the source of the e-mail threats. We will continue to partner with international/cross border cyber experts who will work alongside our local experts and telecom providers,” the statement added.
The bomb threat was e-mailed on April 28, and ultimately affected operations in over 200 schools in both Trinidad and Tobago.
Fifty-five primary, secondary and Early Childhood Care and Education centres in Trinidad, and nine in Tobago, evacuated their pupils to muster points after receiving the bomb threat via e-mail just before the start of the school day.
Another 140 schools were forced to dismiss classes early due to the threat. The incident also disrupted Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations at some secondary schools.
The graphic e-mailed threat received by numerous schools around 8 a.m. indicated that explosives had been planted within the schools’ compounds. The unknown perpetrator wrote of revenge and bloodshed.
“We will come to you, with weapon, we will kill everyone, no one will be left alive, Trinidad will bleed,” the e-mail read.
Officers from all ten police divisions, along with teams from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Cyber Crime Unit and the Explosive Devices Unit, responded immediately to several calls from various schools.
Thorough searches were conducted by bomb technicians; however, no explosive devices were found, and no one was harmed.
Authorities evacuated pupils, while police officers, fire officers and experts were dispatched to the threatened schools.