Bon Air teachers: An angel on earth

Supt Roger Alexander

mission accomplished: Supt Roger Alexander, centre, thanks members of the protective services and hunters for their efforts as they gather in the hills of the Heights of Aripo after a woman’s body was found on Thursday. The body was later confirmed as that of Andrea Bharatt. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Teachers at the Bon Air Secondary School have described Andrea Bharatt as the ideal pupil and an angel on earth who did not deserve such a gruesome death.

Andrea, 22, was kidnapped last Friday while on her way home from work. Her decomposing body was found seven days later in Arima.

The Bon Air Secondary School, in a Facebook post yesterday, stated the principal, staff and school community of Bon Air Secondary extend their deepest condolences to the bereaved father Randolph Bharatt, family, friends, co-workers and past classmates of the late Andrea.

“Andrea was an exemplary student, past senior prefect and recipient of many school awards and certificates for excellence. We mourn her tragic death and pray for God’s comfort and strength for her loved ones during this time of grief and loss. May she pest in peace,” the post stated.

English Language teacher Jem Tardieu said Andrea’s death was especially hard as just about three years ago the school lost another past pupil, Christine Chuniesingh, who was brutally and violently murdered by her ex-boyfriend at the time.

“We have come to a place where women can’t even say ‘no’ anymore, where monsters roam the street and all we can do is pray for God’s divine protection. I am heartbroken to see so many young lives being stolen from our grips while we remain helpless as a society as we have no redress for proper justice,” said Tardieu.

She described Andrea as the epitome of an ideal pupil.

“Her warm smile and quiet disposition will be forever etched in my heart. She was polite, soft-spoken and would often stand out despite her short stature for her astute neatness and how she carried herself as a young lady. It is with great sadness the teachers of Bon Air grieve this selfish act of violence,” said Tardieu.

Several of Andrea’s teachers shared their memories of her with the Express and paid tribute to a young woman who chased her academic dreams.

Bharatt attended the Bon Air Secondary from 2009 to 2014 and then North Eastern College in Sangre Grande.

She went on to pursue her degree, Sociology (Major) and Criminology (Minor) with honours at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

► sub head ◄ The following are some of the teachers’ sentiments on Andrea:

Spanish teacher

Rhonda Dubar:

“I remember how peaceful and quiet she was, how diligent, dedicated, hard-working, soft-spoken, respectful she was. I remembered the way she used to walk. She had an upright walk, very sure about herself although she was quiet and how she would wear her hair to one side. I remember her being an angel on earth, very peaceful, the ideal student who did not deserve to meet her death in such a tragic and horrific manner.”

Social Studies teacher

Janelle Blackwell-Abayomi

“Andrea was a model student and exemplary in all regards for the five years I had her under my care. I will always remember her warm, beautiful smile of encouragement, especially when she knew we as teachers were having a rough time in dealing with her ‘over zealous’ classmates.

“She was outstanding from day one! Even though she met with the tragic loss of her mom at an early age, she didn’t allow that challenge to hold her back from reaching her goals.

“I will always treasure deeply the memory of playing a small role in her life. I wish to now share a reminder to our citizenry. Our Creator is very much aware of every injustice the innocent faces and He will act soon —Psalms 34:15. May the God of all comfort remain constantly with our beloved Andrea’s family in this time of unimaginable pain and grief.”

Science teacher Nadia

Mathura-Williams:

“She was what can be described as every teacher’s dream ... the embodiment of respect, discipline and hard work.

“She was adored by her friends as she always wore a warm smile and was willing to help wherever she could. I particularly remember how soft spoken she was as I often had to ask other students to repeat what she said.”

Allison Forrester

(clerical office staff):

“I remember how quiet she was. She would talk if she needed to. She was so focused on her studies and I remember when we had the first African Awareness Day and all the interest she portrayed in the displays and the information that was shared.

“What I will most remember about her is her smile and how she would smile before she answered a question. I keep picturing her coming in the office when sent by her teacher on errand and the last time in 2014 when she collected her CSEC certificate and then I would see that smile again for the very last time plastered all over the media. My heart goes out to her family.”

Literature teacher

Annalise Stewart:

“Andrea was a very respectful, courteous student who showed extreme potential to reach far academically. I will miss her winning smile and genteel nature.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
ANDREA ANGER

ANDREA ANGER

Citizens are raising their voices and taking to the streets to protest the brutal killing of Andrea Bharatt and attacks against women in Trinidad and Tobago.

Among those who turned up outside the Red House in Port of Spain yesterday was 70-year-old Ava Osborne, who had a message for lawmakers in Trinidad and Tobago.

‘Use Andrea’s death to fix the criminal justice system’

‘Use Andrea’s death to fix the criminal justice system’

Enough is enough.

Women are preyed upon in Trinidad and Tobago and the harsh reality is that criminals are fearless while innocents continue to be paralysed with fear.

This according to two of Andrea Bharatt’s classmates and friends who attended The University of the West Indies (The UWI) with her for three years until they all graduated in 2019.

They have shared their memories of Andrea and their own fears as they relate to safety in this country.

Bon Air teachers: An angel on earth

Bon Air teachers: An angel on earth

Teachers at the Bon Air Secondary School have described Andrea Bharatt as the ideal pupil and an angel on earth who did not deserve such a gruesome death.

No new Covid cases

No new Covid cases

Covid-19 samples taken between February 2 and 4 have turned up no positive results.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update yesterday, reported no new cases had been recorded.

Judge halts State’s move to deport 2 Vene women

Judge halts State’s move to deport 2 Vene women

IN spite of the State giving an undertaking to the court that it will not deport any members of a group of Venezuelans who arrived illegally in this country last November, the Ministry of National Security nonetheless had detention orders issued against two of the women to have them repatriated.