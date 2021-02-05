Bon Air teachers: An angel on earth

Teachers at the Bon Air Secondary School have described Andrea Bharatt as the ideal pupil and an angel on earth who did not deserve such a gruesome death.
Andrea, 22, was kidnapped last Friday while on her way home from work. Her decomposing body was found seven days later in Arima.
The Bon Air Secondary School, in a Facebook post yesterday, stated the principal, staff and school community of Bon Air Secondary extend their deepest condolences to the bereaved father Randolph Bharatt, family, friends, co-workers and past classmates of the late Andrea.
“Andrea was an exemplary student, past senior prefect and recipient of many school awards and certificates for excellence. We mourn her tragic death and pray for God’s comfort and strength for her loved ones during this time of grief and loss. May she pest in peace,” the post stated.
English Language teacher Jem Tardieu said Andrea’s death was especially hard as just about three years ago the school lost another past pupil, Christine Chuniesingh, who was brutally and violently murdered by her ex-boyfriend at the time.
“We have come to a place where women can’t even say ‘no’ anymore, where monsters roam the street and all we can do is pray for God’s divine protection. I am heartbroken to see so many young lives being stolen from our grips while we remain helpless as a society as we have no redress for proper justice,” said Tardieu.
She described Andrea as the epitome of an ideal pupil.
“Her warm smile and quiet disposition will be forever etched in my heart. She was polite, soft-spoken and would often stand out despite her short stature for her astute neatness and how she carried herself as a young lady. It is with great sadness the teachers of Bon Air grieve this selfish act of violence,” said Tardieu.
Several of Andrea’s teachers shared their memories of her with the Express and paid tribute to a young woman who chased her academic dreams.
Bharatt attended the Bon Air Secondary from 2009 to 2014 and then North Eastern College in Sangre Grande.
She went on to pursue her degree, Sociology (Major) and Criminology (Minor) with honours at The University of the West Indies (UWI).
► sub head ◄ The following are some of the teachers’ sentiments on Andrea:
Spanish teacher
Rhonda Dubar:
“I remember how peaceful and quiet she was, how diligent, dedicated, hard-working, soft-spoken, respectful she was. I remembered the way she used to walk. She had an upright walk, very sure about herself although she was quiet and how she would wear her hair to one side. I remember her being an angel on earth, very peaceful, the ideal student who did not deserve to meet her death in such a tragic and horrific manner.”
Social Studies teacher
Janelle Blackwell-Abayomi
“Andrea was a model student and exemplary in all regards for the five years I had her under my care. I will always remember her warm, beautiful smile of encouragement, especially when she knew we as teachers were having a rough time in dealing with her ‘over zealous’ classmates.
“She was outstanding from day one! Even though she met with the tragic loss of her mom at an early age, she didn’t allow that challenge to hold her back from reaching her goals.
“I will always treasure deeply the memory of playing a small role in her life. I wish to now share a reminder to our citizenry. Our Creator is very much aware of every injustice the innocent faces and He will act soon —Psalms 34:15. May the God of all comfort remain constantly with our beloved Andrea’s family in this time of unimaginable pain and grief.”
Science teacher Nadia
Mathura-Williams:
“She was what can be described as every teacher’s dream ... the embodiment of respect, discipline and hard work.
“She was adored by her friends as she always wore a warm smile and was willing to help wherever she could. I particularly remember how soft spoken she was as I often had to ask other students to repeat what she said.”
Allison Forrester
(clerical office staff):
“I remember how quiet she was. She would talk if she needed to. She was so focused on her studies and I remember when we had the first African Awareness Day and all the interest she portrayed in the displays and the information that was shared.
“What I will most remember about her is her smile and how she would smile before she answered a question. I keep picturing her coming in the office when sent by her teacher on errand and the last time in 2014 when she collected her CSEC certificate and then I would see that smile again for the very last time plastered all over the media. My heart goes out to her family.”
Literature teacher
Annalise Stewart:
“Andrea was a very respectful, courteous student who showed extreme potential to reach far academically. I will miss her winning smile and genteel nature.”