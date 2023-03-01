BOND CLEARS THE AIR

United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond has explained that “senior Government officials” as referred to in the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons 2022 report are employees on the Government’s payroll who are accountable to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
In her first newspaper interview as US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Bond told the Express yesterday that human trafficking is a priority issue for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as the US Embassy in T&T.
In the interview at the US Embassy’s office at Briar Place, Port of Spain, Bond said: “When the United States discusses in its report Government officials, essentially that means anyone who works for the Government and is accountable to the people. So that’s elected officials. It could be someone who works for the Government, such as myself.”
She said anyone who is in the Government’s employ and who has a position of authority is a Government official. “This is really about who is accountable to the people and that is what we mean by Government,” she added.
Controversy erupted at the Parliament sitting last Friday after Opposition MP Rodney Charles said the United States July 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report stated that T&T maintains its position on the Tier 2 Watchlist in part because it did not take action against “senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking”.
In response, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said they did hear the allegation and, when investigated, found the report was referring to current Members of Parliament but who are not on the People’s National Movement (PNM) benches.
Bacchanal then broke out over the weekend, with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar saying the report was not referring to Opposition officials. She stated: “Can Keith Rowley be so kind as to tell the country which member of the Opposition UNC is currently a senior official in his Government? The report also clearly states that the government did not take action on the allegations. There is no one in our country who would believe the Rowley PNM government would take no action if the alleged officials were UNC. Clearly PNM officials are the ones involved.”
The contentious paragraph of the report states: “Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action, and the government did not take action against senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking.”
So with the Prime Minister pointing fingers at the UNC, and the Opposition Leader hitting back that the perpetrator is in the PNM , Ambassador Bond cleared the air: senior Government officials means anyone in the Government’s employ—therefore, perpetrators can sit either on the Opposition or Government benches.
TIP programmes
Ambassador Bond also said the US government and its embassy in T&T have initiated programmes that deal with Trafficking in Persons (TIP). She said, “We are quite aware that trafficking in persons is a horrible issue. It’s a priority for the Biden/Harris administration and for our government, and it’s a priority for our embassy which is why you see us implementing programmes. It’s a personal priority and one we work diligently on, my whole team. We’re giving it a whole-of-embassy approach for the mission. It’s very important.”
Bond said one significant programme is a USAID programme called Heal-Empower-Rise—Counter Trafficking in Persons (HER-CTIP), which cost approximately TT$1 million. This initiative is a 24-month programme that commenced in September 2022, with the implementing partner being the International Office for Migration.
Government partners are the Office of the Prime Minister—Gender And Child Affairs Ministry and the Social Development Ministry. Bond said the goal is to strengthen and expand support services to victims of trafficking in T&T.
According to notes provided by the US Embassy, the key activities of this programme include retrofitting select State-run or State-supported residential homes that provide housing to victims of trafficking.
These homes will receive minor infrastructural upgrades, equipment and resources that create designated spaces for medical services, counselling, and academic and vocational training for trafficking victims.
Bond said on the law-enforcement side there is the USAID CariSECURE 2.0 project, which, she said, cost US$13 million, of which US$1.2 million is used to support anti TIP activities in four countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and St Lucia.
This is a 48-month programme which commenced in April 2022, with the implementing partner being the UNDP and Government partners—National Security Ministry and its sub-agencies: Counter Trafficking Unit, TTPS and other law-enforcement agencies.
The embassy notes stated the objective of this project is to improve identification, screening, arrest and prosecution of TIP cases.
The third US programme is the J/TIP Track4TIP Regional project, which partners with Aruba, Brazil, Colombia, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago. The 42-month project, which started in 2019, costs US$3,120,000 and is implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The TIP Office has invested US$3.12 million to enhance the regional criminal justice response to human trafficking among migration flows involving Venezuelans by working in eight countries across South America and the Caribbean at regional and local levels to identify victims, prosecute human trafficking cases, and prevent the crime.
Convict and punish
According to the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, the US Department of State TIP Report is prepared by using information from the US Embassy, government and public officials, TIP survivors, non-governmental and international organisations, published reports, news articles, academic studies, consultations with authorities and organisations in every region of the world, and other sources.
It stated that in mid- to late November of each year, US embassies across the globe receive a data call request from the US State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (J/TIP).
This request describes the annual reporting requirements on trafficking in persons and child soldiering for the TIP Report. This request includes a detailed questionnaire that is sent to host governments to provide their input.
Relevant ministries with the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Ministry of National Security, provide input and data about their efforts toward counter-trafficking in persons through the end of the reporting period on March 31.
The 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report covered Government efforts undertaken during the reporting period from April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.
The US Department of State urges the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to investigate fully and transparently any official suspected of complicity in human trafficking, and to seek conviction and sufficiently stringent punishment of any official found to be complicit.
• More of Ambassador Bond’s interview in your Sunday Express.