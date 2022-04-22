BOODRAM IN A BIND

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd says it bears no legal responsibility for injuries suffered by diver Christopher Boodram, the sole survivor of the pipeline tragedy in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25.
However, as “a gesture of goodwill”, the company said it may be willing to assist Boodram with his medical expenses, provided he subjects himself to treatment by doctors selected and approved by Paria.
On Wednesday, attorney Gretel Baird responded to a March 22 letter issued to the company by attorneys representing Boodram and Vanessa Kussie, the widow of Rishi Nagassar.
Nagassar, along with Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Kazim Ali Jr, died in the 30-inch (76-centimetre) pipeline while carrying out underwater repairs when a vortex was triggered causing them to be sucked into it.
All of the divers were employed with LMCS, a company contracted by Paria to carry out repair works.
Baird, along with attorneys Gilbert Peterson SC, Jason Mootoo, Thane Pierre and Sebastian Peterson, is representing Paria.
In response to the March 22 letter issued by attorneys Anand Ramlogan SC and Che Dindial, Baird said Paria was not liable for any of the injuries suffered by Boodram since at the time of the incident, he was working under the direction and supervision of LMCS.
The attorney pointed out that LMCS’ contract with Paria was that it would instruct its personnel on safety regulations, provide and maintain all safety equipment, supply adequate, competent and certified/licensed labour for the specific job functions, full-time supervision, materials, tools/equipment, ensure tools and equipment were in good working order, and ensure its tools and equipment were inspected before each use to ensure they were fit for purpose and had no defects.
Unreasonable request
In their letter, Ramlogan and Dindial had asked whether Paria would be bearing Boodram’s medical expenses, as well as the cost of hiring an international expert on his behalf.
The attorneys had also made 23 requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) relative to the incident.
But in response to the requests, Baird said, “I am instructed that while Paria is of the view that it bears no legal responsibility for any injuries sustained by Mr Boodram, without any admission of liability on its part and purely as a gesture of goodwill, it may be prepared to consider providing assistance to Mr Boodram through the provision of medical treatment using doctors selected or approved by it.”
Further, she said before Paria would make any decision on whether it will be assisting Boodram with his medical expenses, the company is to be provided with information regarding his current medical condition, including all medical reports prepared, and whether he had made any request to LMCS for assistance.
If such a request was made of LMCS in writing, Baird said a copy must be supplied to Paria, along with LMCS’s response.
If it were made orally, then the date on which the request was made must be provided, as well as the name of the person to whom it was made.
On the question of whether Paria would be hiring an international expert on behalf of Boodram, Baird said this request was “unreasonable” and had to be declined for a number of reasons.
“Firstly, as mentioned above, Paria does not consider itself liable to your clients for the events of 25th February, 2022.
“Secondly, assuming your clients desire the services of an expert for the purpose of commencing civil proceedings against Paria, it is customary for parties to legal proceedings to retain and meet the costs of their own experts.
“Thirdly, the reports in the press concerning the commission of enquiry suggest that the commission will secure independent expert advice. Your clients will therefore receive the benefit of this advice once the work of the commission is under way,” Baird wrote.
No response from LMCS
Baird also criticised the attorneys for making “several false and/or misleading statements” on Paria’s conduct on the day of the tragedy and afterwards in their March 22 letter.
She said it was “a pity that most of your letter was spent castigating Paria with false, uninformed, misleading and inflammatory allegations, instead of providing the elementary and essential support for your client’s request for payment by Paria of his medical expenses.”
While Baird said Paria at first did not intend to respond to the statements in the letter, she went on to describe the statements as “inflammatory, largely uninformed and plainly designed for media consumption”.
The attorney said if Boodram’s attorneys were to decide to engage in the relevant pre-action protocol process, then the company will address them at the appropriate time.
Earlier this month, Ramlogan and Dindial had also written to managing director of LMCS Kazim Ali, the father of Kazim Ali Jr, requesting certain pieces of information. They also wanted to know whether LMCS would be offering any financial assistance to Boodram and Kussie.
“Mr Boodram is at present receiving medical treatment and unable to earn an income. He is severely scarred psychologically by the incident. Ms Kussie remains without the support of the deceased who was the sole breadwinner for her family and is in dire financial straits,” they had written.
Up to yesterday evening, LMCS had not responded to that letter.