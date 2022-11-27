Boodram’s battle for survival

Surviving the terror of the pipeline which claimed the lives of four of his colleagues was one battle Christopher Boodram fought.
Struggling to survive outside in a world filled with financial pain and mental anguish is another.
Boodram, the lone diving survivor, has issued an appeal for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to assist him and the families of the deceased divers.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, Boodram said his family is facing immense financial hardship, as he has not been able to work since the diving tragedy on February 25.
On that day, Boodram, 36; Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who worked with LMCS, were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, when tragedy struck and four of them died.
Boodram shared his emotional testimony at the commission of enquiry hearing at Tower D of the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, last Tuesday.
In a telephone interview last Friday, Boodram said reliving what transpired in the pipeline continues to cause him great mental trauma and anguish. He said he has been paying to receive psychological support out of pocket and through the assistance of senior counsel Anand Ramlogan, but he can no longer sustain these bills.
Boodram and his family—his wife, Candy Stoute-Boodram, and three children, son, Carlell, 14; and daughters Chloe, 11; and Ciara—live on the “train line” in Pointe-a-Pierre.
Having suffered physical injuries and psychological trauma from the diving tragedy, he has been unable to return to work, and his wife, a nurse at the San Fernando General Hospital, is now the sole breadwinner.
Not asking for charity
Boodram said he has not received enough financial assistance from Paria.
He said over a period of nine months, LMCS provided him with approximately $6,000 to assist when he asked for help to purchase books for his children.
He said finances are tight and he worries about not being able to properly provide for his family and get the psychological support he requires.
“With my wife’s salary, after we done pay bills and buy groceries and send our kids to school, is mere minimum and it don’t have any extra money to play with,” he said.
“I am a person, I don’t like asking, I always work for what I have. I not once put out my hand and ask for charity; it’s frustrating not being the breadwinner,” he said.
Boodram said he has been a diver for 12 years and was trying to establish his own diving business, as well as welding and fabrication, when he fell ill with Covid-19 in January this year. This, he said, set him back, and he then worked full-time with LMCS when tragedy struck.
“I didn’t come from no rich background and I never allowed that to hold me back in life. I always tried to excel and do my best, and I wasn’t a youth who would get their money and go in the bar or go in the club; I always tried to use it for better. This mess up my whole life,” he said.
He said it is hurtful that millions are being spent on a commission of enquiry while he and the families of the deceased divers are literally struggling to survive.
However, he said he is pleased with the progress of the enquiry so far, but believes that while answers are being sought, support must also be given as their survival, especially their children, is crucial in the aftermath of the horror that occurred.
“It looks like they (commission of enquiry members) are actually trying to get justice and find out what went wrong. I am happy to see that they are being impartial and doing their job,” said Boodram.
“I find that in the interim of all of this going on, Paria should, they are the bigger purse right now and the leading company, and they see that LMCS is not assisting, they should find some way to help the families until this settle,” he added.
“My family and I are under strain, other families are suffering; we are not begging, we didn’t ask for this to happen. It hurts me to know that I am a man and I cannot provide for my family at this time. A little bit of consideration and support would go a long way,” he said.
“I don’t think I should be fighting to get assistance for counselling and support; this is nothing in the grand scheme of Paria’s operations. Recently, the prime minister announced millions of dollars Paria has been making, this is a little drop in the bucket to help me and the families,” he said.
Anxiety attacks
Boodram said the families of his deceased “brothers” are also suffering, and people need to remember all these families are deeply impacted, as they lost their breadwinners. “I feel like nobody care about us, they just care about what cause it, who have to pay and, in the interim, they want to do it and get back to business. They just want to settle this and move on. If they did care, Paria would have dropped a hamper, they would have lent some form of assistance,” he said.
Boodram said for months he has been unable to get a full night’s sleep, as he is suffering with constant anxiety attacks. Images, sounds, smells, cries and voices keep replaying in his mind, and the guilt and sorrow he carries have been a heavy burden, without ease.
“Sometimes, I just jump out of sleep and panic. It had started to subside a little with the therapy I was getting, but with all of this fresh again, it came back tenfold,” he said.
Boodram said it was not easy for him to testify for the first time publicly in the way that he did, as he had been bottling up his emotions for months and trying to stay strong with faith and God’s grace. He has not returned to therapy for the month, but he hopes to do so.
Boodram said at present his main worry is his family.
“My wife has been making tremendous sacrifices as a woman; she cannot do her hair and her nails and look after herself because every cent counts to look after our children and survive,” he said.
He said she has been under pressure, and dealing with his trauma and panic attacks have not been easy for her either.
“She is a marvellous woman and I am fortunate to have her in my life; I pray that God gives us the strength to get through this,” he said, adding that when he does not sleep, she also loses sleep as she is by his side.
Boodram said when the audio from Kazim Ali Jr’s GoPro was played for the first time at the CoE hearing last Monday, only then he thinks people truly understood the nightmare that occurred in the pipeline.
“A lot of people have now told me, ‘Chris, I now understand.’ That is just a fraction. I spent three hours in there; my brothers spent three days in there (before bodies were recovered). I now feeling like people understand to some degree. There were a lot of negative comments in the beginning, people were doubting how I come out and whether they were close to me in the pipe, and giving the perception that I was making things up,” he said.
Boodram said he spent about three hours crawling his way out of that pipeline, and questions every day why he is alive.
The anger and pain also remain with him over the inaction to save his brothers.
He said he is trying to survive both mentally and financially, and he was grateful for every bit of kindness and support that has been extended to him and his family.
Boodram further expressed gratitude to One Caribbean Media CEO Dawn Thomas, whom he said contacted him and pledged support.
“I am truly grateful for everybody who has helped in every way that they can. I continue to place my trust in God that will help all of us through,” said Boodram.
• Anyone wishing to assist Boodram can make contributions to his personal bank account:
Christopher Boodram
Account #: 2884799
First Citizens