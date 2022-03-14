BOODRAM’S SECOND SCRAPE WITH DEATH

Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy, battled and defeated death in another incident last year.
In an exclusive interview with the Express last Friday, Boodram said his first brush with death was on December 2, 2021 when there was an explosion near Berth 3 at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.
He felt this incident was “swept under the carpet” by Paria and that is why he believes there will not be justice in the diving tragedy.
The Express yesterday contacted one of Boodram’s crew mates Felix Hospedales on the day he claimed the explosion happened.
Hospedales, a pipe fitter, said he is employed with LMCS and on that day the team went to work on the #11 sea line.
He said they heard a cackling sound coming from the line and radioed Paria officials. He said the explosion took place but to date no statement was taken from the employees.
The Express yesterday tried contacting Paria chairman Newman George, Energy Minister Stuart Young as well as Nerissa Feveck of Paria Corporate Communications for comment but there was no immediate response.
Speaking last Friday at the Freedom Law Chambers of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, San Fernando, Boodram said he asks God every day why has he kept alive but his faith remains in Jesus Christ to show him the way.
On Friday, February 25, 2022, five divers from LMCS Co Ltd- Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry- went to no. 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre to conduct maintenance works on a pipeline.
They were all sucked into the pipeline and four of them died- Kurban, Nagassar, Ali Jr and Henry.
Boodram spent over three hours crawling through the 1,200-foot pipeline and would have died had two divers not entered the hyperbaric chamber and pulled him out of the pipeline.
He cast blame squarely at the feet of Paria as he said he was told LMCS divers were at the site to conduct rescue operations but were prevented by the Coast Guard.
Boodram also said footage leaked from the pipeline would not provide a full picture as the pipeline is 1,200 feet long and had several air pockets where all his friends were in and alive up until he left them.
Near death by fire
Prior to the February 25, 2022 diving tragedy, Boodram said on December 2, 2021 he nearly died by fire and he had to dive into the ocean to save his life.
He recalled that he and a team went to a jetty near Berth 3 south. Now deceased Rishi Nagassar was on that team.
“Around the second day in December we were sent to do a normal maintenance job — a standard draining of a gas line.
When we went to do the draining we noticed we were getting shocked. We lock back off the line, closed back the flange and reported it to our supervisor and our supervisor reported it to both our company and Paria,” he said.
He said an official “came and told us that Paria Shipping marine department told us that there were electricians at shore and that they would be testing the lines for us to go back and reopen the lines .
“We verbally disagreed with them and said we do not want to,” he said, adding that the official “was adamant and insisted them is the professionals and we need to go back.
“When we went back to the line, we hearing the sounds coming from the line and we tell them on the radio listen to it, and as I bend down to look at it, there was an explosion, a fire took place, Vroom!” said Boodram.
Boodram said all members of the team dived into the water.
“We had to dive into the water to save our lives because there was fire all over. One of the guys had to fight up and climb over the railing and then dive, Rishi was on top with all the fuel we was filling inside the tanks on the pump also had to jump into the water, the whole berth, the whole pipeline on that flange was on fire.
We had to swim to save our lives and we had on boots so it was difficult,” he said.
He said Paria was informed and indicated that the crew should go back to the jetty to turn off the line.
“It took Paria nearly 45 minutes to get a tug on site to out the fire. Paria disregarded our warnings and we told them this is not safe. This is madness but they start to pressure we and tell we that’s our job. We even asked for the electricians to come on site and check it,” he said.
He said the Point Lisas Emergency response was radioed for help.
“Because of the amount of fuel that was leaking into the sea, we agree to go back up and lock it off. They told us they will come to interview us about what happened and that never occurred to date,” he said.
For the children’s sake
Boodram said he made enquiries of Paria HSE and was told that incident was cleared up.
“I said how allyuh could clear that up if allyuh never got our statements? Right now I am having problem sleeping.
We nearly lost our lives. Nobody offer any counselling, nobody talk to us or take a statement, we wanted to know what was the root cause of the fire so we could know in future what to look out for. Instead three days later a company come and run ground wires right through the jetty,” he said.
“I asked him (HSE officer) what going on. He said that’s small thing we done deal with that. He said that was static electricity and they run cables to fix. I thought we supposed to be interviewed.
They brushed that whole incident under the carpet. For three days I was traumatised and could not sleep. I came to work because I have three children to mind,” he said.
Covid scare
The other instance when Boodram was fearful of death was in January 2022, when he was infected with the deadly Covid-19 virus which took a toll on his physical strength.
He said this illness was even more debilitating as, whilst he was in quarantine, his mother Shafeena Boodram, 57, died of a heart attack.
He said his mother was his world and her death impacted on him as they were very close.
Her funeral was held back until both he and sister were cleared of Covid and able to attend.
“I was very close to my mom. It was a lot to deal with. I felt like my whole world was gone,” he said.
A wife’s pain
Boodram also believes that God was with him and kept him strong as in most instances when a diver suffers the trauma he faced having spent three hours in a pipeline being placed in a decompression chamber was important.
He said when he was rescued and transported to the San Fernando General Hospital, nothing was in place to immediately provide urgent care.
His wife who is a nurse, Candy Stoute-Boodram, 34, related what happened.
“When I got to the hospital he was totally covered in oil. You could not see the white of his eyes, everything was totally immersed in oil. We went through Casualty,” she said.
Stoute-Boodram said she was disappointed that no measures were in place to provide rapid response care for Boodram.
“They took a test and said he have Covid. I disagree with that and said no that is impossible for him to be working, he had to be negative,” she said.
She said the hospital insisted it was positive and he was placed in a quarantine area.
“We insisted that he should be re-swabbed. Precious time waiting and they needed to know if he required a decompression chamber,” she said.
He was placed next to a gravely ill woman in the Covid ward, she said.
“I end up contacting Dr Victor Coombs. As he is a certified dive doctor. He said Christopher would need the chamber but he needs information from Paria as to how long he was in the pipe. There was no plan. I had to call Dr Coombs desperate for help. Nobody was communicating with us,” she said.
She said the next day on February 26, Paria and LMCS organised at around 6.30 a.m. for him to be in the decompression chamber.
She said she called the HSE officer at Paria at 7.45 a.m. and he said Paria was aware and the ambulance was on its way.
The ambulance turned up four hours later, she said.
“They came unprepared knowing that Christopher test positive for Covid. The ENT telling me when he reach, that he cannot transport Christopher because he does not have PPE. The doctors at San Fernando General said they were willing to give them PPE and they denied it, saying they have to call their supervisors first to see if they can transport him.
I am panicking because all this time Christopher has to get into the decompression chamber. I am wondering why there was no urgency to rush him to survive,” she said.
Eventually, she said Dr Coombs indicated that the length of time that had already passed if Boodram was to die, he would have been dead already if he required that chamber.
“They took so long to make a decision that Dr Coombs said the timeframe if something had to happen to him has passed. If he needed it he would have been dead,” she said.
She said Boodram was then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
No calls for counselling
Stoute-Boodram said the care at the hospital from then on was praiseworthy as she commended the doctors and nurses.
“The hospital did their best. If they did not know, they do not have a decompression chamber, Paria was supposed to have all this in place, but there was nothing,” she said.
Stoute-Boodram also said no officials have contacted them since the incident.
“Nobody has contacted me. They are saying that the family is receiving counselling, no one has called me,” she said.
“I am thankful my husband is alive.
Every time I go to a funeral I say this could have been me. Planning a funeral. When he is getting up at nights and crying, I am doing the same thing, too, because is a lot on my plate so I am overwhelmed and stressed out. I have to be both mother and father. I understand he is going through survivor’s guilt. His comrades, his brothers died because Paria failed to rescue them,” she said.