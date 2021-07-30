Businessman Nigel Khan says he stands by his company’s policy which mandates that unvaccinated employees undergo frequent Covid-19 testing.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Khan said 95 per cent of employees at Nigel R Khan Bookseller’s 11 branches are vaccinated.
In a memorandum dated July 29, 2021, Nigel R Khan employees were advised that effective August 2, 2021, all members of staff both engaging with the public and back line staff are encouraged to become vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, or subject themselves to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test every 14 days, at personal cost.
It stated the testing begins 14 days following August 2, 2021.
The memorandum stated further that sick leave does not extend to cover the virus and, as such, employees will have stay at home without pay. “In the event that you contract Covid-19, your sick leave does not extend to cover the virus. This as such shall be treated as no pay absence on your records,” it stated.
The memorandum emphasised that these measures are necessary to ensure the protection of employees, their families and customers, as it noted that the bookstore service mandates that employees engage with the public and therefore they are at a heightened risk to the Covid-19 virus and its many variants.
The memorandum further stated employees must wear a face mask, face shield, have on-person sanitiser and practise social distancing.
Khan said there are about 50 employees at Nigel R Khan locations.
“We are 95 per cent vaccinated. We just have one or two people who refuse to get vaccinated because of the social media comments and fear propagated,” he added.
Public health emergency
Khan said the company’s policy is guided by its human resource department with respect to sick leave conditions.
He said vaccinated staff members approached management, expressing their concern and discomfort working with unvaccinated staff, adding that the issue is about safety, life and death.
“I’m also looking at it from a humanitarian standpoint. This is a public health emergency. I cannot allow someone to enter the store with a gun, in the same manner I cannot allow an unvaccinated person to pose risk to others.
“We cannot put lives at risk. That sort of irresponsibility does not fly well with us. Vaccination is for the greater good of everyone,” he said.
He said vaccines have been part of the world and are safe.
“This is the way the world is going. Everybody has to get vaccinated,” he said, asking whether polio vaccines and all vaccines should be reversed.
Khan pointed out he was among the first to be vaccinated.
He said further he agrees with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that people are becoming fearful because of social media.
“There is a lot of nonsense. You have a lot of Google researchers and Google doctors. You can find pros and cons of everything in the world. You always have the few people with a varying point of view,” he said.
He said no staff member has contracted the virus.
Khan urged the wider population to get vaccinated in an effort to combat the virus and return to normalcy.
“We care for you so much we want to keep our employees and our customers safe. It is a basic law of protection. If you care for your customers and care for your staff, you do the right thing to prevent death,” he said.
RIK: Personal
responsibility
Nigel R Khan took steps to create a policy. Another bookstore—RIK—indicated it will encourage vaccination, but leave it up to employees to make that choice.
General manager of RIK Bookstores Mohan Baldeo told the Express yesterday they have six locations nationwide and about 75 employees. “We view it as a personal choice. We not forcing anyone to take it.
“We are asking employees to wear masks, to sanitise and exercise social distancing inside our stores. There is no demand for regular testing,” he said.
“Until it becomes law by the Ministry of Health or it’s a mandate by the Ministry of Labour, then we would be guided in writing a policy,” he added.
Baldeo said he took the personal decision to get vaccinated to protect his family and all those with whom he in contact.
“I have a family, my parents, we all live in the same compound and in order for their protection, my protection and people who I deal with—because I deal with the public on a daily basis—I have that personal responsibility to get vaccinated,” he said.