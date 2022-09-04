Booksellers: We’re not to blame for high prices

Parents have to understand booksellers are not the ones who determine the prices of books.
So said booksellers in Port of Spain and environs yesterday.
Frederick Street, Charlotte Street and Henry Street in Port of Spain were a beehive of back-to-school activity yesterday, as parents did their last-minute shopping.
As one parent put it, it was like a “Carnival Tuesday” scene, as parents opened their purses for schoolbooks, uniforms and other school items, as they stood in long lines alongside their children.
At Bradford Trading, a popular store for uniforms, children excitedly tried on their school uniforms in time for tomorrow’s opening of the new term.
While the plight of parents, who complained about the cost of schoolbooks, was much louder this year, one bookseller from St James said abuse from frustrated parents is also common. “You know how many people come into the bookstore and when they see the price of books, they verbally abuse us as though we are to blame? Over the last few weeks, we have seen the pain on the faces of parents, but we can’t do anything about it,” the bookseller said.
He said parents should prioritise what is important because some parents will have no problem putting out the money for the brand name sneakers, but yet they will cry blood when it comes to the price of schoolbooks, the bookseller said.
One bookstore owner in Port of Spain said there is a 25- to 30-per cent mark-up on new schoolbooks, which they (booksellers) don’t control. “The old editions are given back to the publishers. We are usually informed about the new edition and we have an opportunity to give back the old editions. I wish it wasn’t the way, but we have no control. We are told that the mark-up should be about 25 to 30 per cent, and we work with that. It has been a difficult few years for everyone, but to put the blame on booksellers is not fair,” the bookseller said.
Other parents took a more practical view of the situation. Charmaine Joseph, from St James, said she went around to various bookstores before settling on where she was going to shop for her child’s books. “You know how long parents are bawling? It makes no sense to bawl now because it is what it is. Who can help us?
“There are all kinds of issues and propaganda with these book publishers with all this new-edition nonsense. So, parents have been bawling for a long time. What is the Government doing? Just imagine that my son’s Form One math book can’t be used by his younger cousin because they are talking about the fourth edition already,” she said.
She added, “I priced out my child’s books from at least three bookstores before I could choose a bookstore to get everything on my son’s book list. The prices varied by as much as $20, and that’s a lot.”
At Unique Bookstore on Independence Square in Port of Spain, which has been selling used books for close to two decades, the store manager said the mark-up on the price for new and used books varies. “We have been in the used book business for over 15 years now. So parents shopping here can either buy new or used. Once a used book is in good condition, the mark-up is as much as 15 per cent.
“However, the mark-up on new books can be as much as 30 per cent. And for the used books, the price depends on whether the book is in good condition. If it is in very good condition, it will cost more. If you buy used books and you save $50 on each book, look how much money you saving,” he said.
NPTA seeks meeting
with minister
Meanwhile, the National Parent-Teacher Association is concerned about price increases on schoolbooks. NPTA president Kevin David told the Sunday Express yesterday the organisation intends to discuss various issues with Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.
David said the high price of schoolbooks has been an issue for a long time. “Schoolbooks are an ongoing issue. We are waiting for a discussion with the education ministry. But it is not just the high price of schoolbooks; it is also the revised-edition issue that we are faced with almost every new term,” David said.
David said the NPTA is also concerned with the introduction of workbooks that require children to do only a little writing. He also noted workbooks cannot be passed down to other children in the household.
“...Students are being asked now to write their answers within the books, so that in itself also creates additional cost. It can also create problems whereby the practice of penmanship and creative writing and thinking critically is non-existent,” he said.
Calls to Gadsby-Dolly’s phone went unanswered yesterday.