Boost to business but flood fears

Residents of Sangre Grande and environs are divided on how the Wallerfield-to-Sangre Grande highway segment—part of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla—will affect their lives.
On Tuesday, during the Senate sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan hailed the project as one that would bring opportunities and economic activity to Sangre Grande.
He said the Wallerfield-to-Sangre Grande segment would also ease traffic woes in that region.
When the Sunday Express visited the area last Thursday, some residents agreed while others disputed the minister’s comments.
North Oropouche resident Gary Henderson said he felt the highway was a progressive and much-needed project.
He said one major benefit would be addressing the traffic situation going into Sangre Grande during peak hours.
“Sometimes, it will take 45 minutes to reach from Valencia to Sangre Grande,” he said. “It has plenty traffic on that stretch. The highway will help a little.”
He said while there has been criticism of the $1.7 billion project being done during tough economic times, he felt it was worth the money.
“Sangre Grande needs that. It will be a boost to the area,” Henderson said.
A pharmacy owner who gave her name only as Sheila said she was in full support of the highway, though she expected it to impact her business.
The Phillipville Road resident said the highway would divert traffic away from where her business is located, resulting in fewer customers.
“I am concerned about that but I support development,” she said. “Any development in the country is good. People will have greater access to Sangre Grande; it will take less time and it will be beneficial in the long run.”
However, she said Government should address the state of current roads, which she said were in a deplorable condition.
She also called for Government to address the issue of flooding in the area, and said there are concerns the highway construction would worsen flooding.
Cumuto resident Arthur Watson said he too supported the construction of the highway as he felt it would generate more interest in the East.
“It is progress. It might introduce more people to the area so I am pleased,” he said.
‘Billions spending but
no benefits for us’
But it was not all support for the project.
Some residents said they felt it was a waste of time and money.
“Look at the state of the roads already,” said Gilkes Street resident Kaceram Samaroo. “We don’t need a highway, we need the roads we already have to be fixed. Focus on that.”
Samaroo said he recently spent $2,200 to fix the suspension on his vehicle, which he said was damaged by having to drive on pothole-ridden roads.
His comments were echoed by Coalmine resident Raymond Lee.
“The roads are deteriorating badly,” said Lee. “They are not going to finish building the highway in a year. That will take years. We need the roads fixed now. Build the highway, but in the meantime fix the roads.”
A Cunapo resident who asked not to be named said he supported the construction of the highway, but felt residents should be given work on the project.
“There is plenty unemployment in Grande,” he said. “Billions of dollars spending on this highway and we are not benefiting. Let the contractors employ some of the people. They will have work for two, three years.”
Other residents who spoke with the Sunday Express said they did not know anything about the project, and they were indifferent as they did not feel it would affect them.
In the Senate on Tuesday, the Opposition criticised the project, saying it was a costly irrelevance and that some Government associates stood to benefit.
Sinanan defended the project, saying highways had been built in other parts of the country, such as Point Fortin, whereas some one-third of Trinidad had been “marginalised” in the East.
He pointed to the phased nature of the project and said very soon, the people of Sangre Grande would have access to Guaico, followed by another phase, and “go on to that beautiful Valencia-to-Toco Road that has just been completed”.
This would eventually continue to Manzanilla, Sinanan said.
“That is the dream for Trinidad and Tobago, that all towns and cities should not be more than half an hour apart.”
Sinanan said Sangre Grande has already been experiencing an economic boost due to the highway construction.
“Since construction started on these new routes to Sangre Grande, there have been two malls already started in the area and an additional mall is about to be started,” he said.
“So, the commerce in these areas has already shown signs that once access to the eastern quadrant is made available, the private sector is willing to develop the communities,” he added.