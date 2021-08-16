Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has lost points but confidence in health institutions has strengthened with a record-breaking 36 per cent now viewing the sector differently, the highest rating in over a decade.
The latest figure shows a 19-point boost in public confidence since 2019.
And, the police, which had consistently ranked lowest among all institutions in society a few short years ago, jumped 12 points in confidence, now rating at 35 per cent. The increased confidence in the Police Service coincides with the term of Commissioner Gary Griffith.
State institutions however continue to be generally held in low esteem, but the level of disillusionment is slightly less when compared to past years, a poll commissioned by the Trinidad Express Newspapers has found.
The poll was conducted between August 3 and 12, 2021, by methodology data analytics firm Solution by Simulation Ltd (SBS), led by Nigel Henry.
While none of the national institutions received a majority vote of confidence in the poll, the educations system, Government, health sector, police and public service saw an uptick. The financial sector, traditional media and Opposition saw no statistical change in rating compared to the last poll in 2019.
The poll found that the Judiciary (the courts of law) is the only institution still polling in the teens.
The Office of the President has now dipped by five points and enjoys the confidence of 35 per cent of the population.