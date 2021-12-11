Booster shots open to public from tomorrow

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be available to the public from tomorrow.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday announced the rollout of the booster shot programme, which will run until January 7.
Deyalsingh made the announcement at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, saying the availability of booster shots is the beginning of a new phase in the country’s fight against Covid-19.
He said the dates for receiving a booster shot will be determined by the date when people would have received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine, or the date when they received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
AstraZeneca recipients will receive the Pfizer vaccine as their booster shot.
Deyalsingh said this is a World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved combination.
Those who received the Sinopharm vaccine as their first and second shots will receive the Sinopharm vaccine as their booster shot.
Those who received the “one-shot” Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have a choice between getting the same vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine as their booster shot.
Deyalsingh noted the Johnson & Johnson/Pfizer combination has also been approved by the WHO.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the decision comes down to personal preference.
But he said if a person had no adverse reactions to the initial Johnson & Johnson shot, it would be advisable to stick with that brand for the booster dose, as the second dose tends to be milder.
“In terms of the side effect profile, you have tolerated that vaccine well, so in terms of safety, you don’t add a new vaccine into your system at that point in time. So you have to weigh on a personal level, make an informed decision as to which one you prefer—but both will be available to you based on request at the vaccination site.”
Parasram, however, noted that mixing of vaccines has been shown to be slightly more effective against the virus.
He said people may want to discuss the choice with their physicians before making a decision.
Those who have had first and second doses of Pfizer will, however, not be required to get a booster shot during this first phase of the booster programme.
Deyalsingh said Pfizer boosters are not recommended until six months after the second shot has been received.
As such, boosters for those who received the Pfizer vaccine as their first and second dose will not be offered until March 2022.
Deyalsingh said there are more than enough vaccines available to continue the current vaccination drive, as well as to begin the booster shot programme.
He noted that Trinidad and Tobago received more than 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, donated by the United States.
Boosters are voluntary
Asked if the booster shot is mandatory for people who have already been vaccinated, Deyalsingh said the vaccination programme continues to be voluntary.
He said people are urged to access the booster shots, but the choice is ultimately their own. Deyalsingh said he will be getting his booster shot tomorrow.
Parasram said while the booster shot is recommended for additional protection against the virus, not getting it will not change a person’s vaccination status.
As such, if you choose not to get the booster, you will still be considered fully vaccinated for travel purposes and for access to safe zones.
“But we are asking that people go forward and have the booster to give yourself that added protection that may be required later on, especially with new variants of concern coming onto the world scene, in terms of Delta and Omicron,” Parasram urged.
But even as the booster shot programme begins, Deyalsingh said it is still unknown whether more shots will be needed or have to be taken on a yearly basis, similar to the seasonal flu vaccine.
He noted the virus changes.
On Wednesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people might need a fourth Covid-19 shot sooner than expected, to give more protection against the Omicron variant.
“No one knows at this point in time what the endgame is,” Deyalsingh said. “The information is coming in, it depends on vaccination rates around the world. The more people around the world that get vaccinated, the sooner we can emerge from this... so we can’t say an endgame now, whether it’s three doses or four doses. What we can say now is vaccinations work and get vaccinated.”
Booster shots will be available from tomorrow at the
following locations
NWRHA
Queen’s Park Savannah, Paddock
Hasely Crawford Stadium
ERHA
Sangre Grande Civic Centre
Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro
Mayaro Sport Facility
NCRHA
COSTAATT El Dorado
Larry Gomes Stadium
Wallerfield International Raceway
UTT Chaguanas Campus, Munroe Road
SWRHA
Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA)
South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Point Fortin
Debe Health Centre
TRHA
Scarborough Health Centre
Canaan Health Centre
Roxborough Health Centre
Moriah Health Centre
Port Mall
If you received your final shot between June to November 6, here are the dates to get
your booster shot
AstraZeneca
June 1-8, 2021: December 13-18, 2021
June 19-25, 2021: December 20-23 and December 28-29, 2021
June 26-30, 2021: December 30 and January 3-7, 2022
Sinopharm
June 15-18, 2021: December 13-18, 2021
June 19-25, 2021: December 20-23 and December 28-29, 2021
June 26-30, 2021: December 30 and January 3-7, 2022
Johnson & Johnson
August 22-September 21, 2021: December 13-18, 2021
September 22-October 21, 2021: December 20-23 and December 28-29, 2021
October 22-November 6, 2021: December 30 and January 3-7, 2022.
Pfizer: Second doses were administered from September. Booster shots are due in March.
The ministry said people will be advised of the schedule at a later date.