BOOSTERS FOR ALL

WITH the new Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern triggering a heightened global response, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is readying to implement a vaccine “booster shot” programme for some fully-inoculated.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh assured yesterday that the booster drive is coming soon but warned again that with Omicron threatening to plunge the world into increased daily infections, “now is the time for vigilance”.
“We will be coming to the public very soon with our booster programme for the 642,105 persons who are already vaccinated,” Deyalsingh stated at yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual press conference on Covid-19.
He later added that discussions about the programme have been under way at the ministry for two to three weeks and “now that the new variant has come to pass, it is now time to revisit our vaccination programme”.
The minister raised the uncertainty of the virus’ evolution as the pandemic progresses, noting reports of Omicron’s super-infectiousness and said the Government was building up a “strategic stock” of vaccines.
This was being done with the knowledge that booster shots may be needed at some point, as successive Covid-19 mutations have been showing resistance to the current tranche of vaccines in use globally.
“If Trinidad and Tobago, like other countries, didn’t learn from the experiences and our current experience with Delta...if we didn’t learn and engage in scenario planning for the future, that would have not been a very good place to be,” Deyalsingh said.
“We engaged in some scenario planning, and part of that scenario planning was building up a strategic stock of vaccines, which is in excess of what we normally would use.”
Vaccine equity
The ministry will announce further on the booster programme as the operational details are acquired, Deyalsingh said.
“I am alerting the country now to allay the fears of all those persons who are desirous, regardless of your diseased state or age that, in fact, a booster programme is coming,” he added.
“We knew at some time that if we did not proactively do this and we wanted to keep on protecting our vaccinated population outside of the current programme, we were going to have to launch a booster programme,” he said.
Deyalsingh also stated that “in the interim, I’ve instructed the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities) to get more aggressive with the current additional dose programme, especially for those over 60 with Sinopharm”.
He said the country’s current stock of vaccines - around 700,000 - was “far in excess, based on current need and current usage”.
The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) vaccine equity guidelines, previously in place because demand had outstripped supply, was no longer an issue.
Trinidad and Tobago acquired 234,000 doses of vaccines in the last fortnight, with 84,000 Sinopharm arriving last Saturday via the COVAX facility, preceded by 150,000 Johnson and Johnson ‘one-shot’ doses through the African Medical Supply Platform (AMSP).
“A lot of the vaccination rollout programmes were based on this issue of vaccine inequity and that we should not do certain things because other countries do not have vaccines,” Deyalsingh said.
With vaccine inequity no longer an issue and given T&T’s strategic stock of vaccines, Deyalsingh said:
“Now with the Omicron variant, we will be coming to the public very soon for the booster programme for the 642,105 persons that are already vaccinated.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said last Saturday the WHO was set to meet in the first week of December to discuss additional doses or “booster shots”. As T&T’s pandemic response remains largely guided by the WHO, any policy as result of that decision would be adopted here, Parasram has said.
Some countries are currently administering an additional third or second dose to people over 60 years, the immunocompromised and those with non-communicable diseases.