citizens who have been trapped outside of Trinidad and Tobago since the closure of the country’s borders in April 2020, may soon be allowed to come home.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s that he and a team of ministers met with Caribbean Airlines Ltd on Friday to discuss the reopening of the country’s borders sometime within the next four to six weeks.
In the coming days, he said another meeting will take place and by the end of this week further information will be provided to the public as to the requirements to re-enter Trinidad and Tobago.
The plan is to do away with the border closure arrangements and the exemption system given that people continue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and as vaccinations have been accelerated in North America, in particular, “the populations of North America now and the Caribbean can now more easily mix and we are better able to manage people coming into the country”, he said.
The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to the day when no citizen will be required to ask permission to come home, but to qualify to get back into Trinidad and Tobago will be dependent on the particular individual.
“You will be able to get in under certain circumstances which are your responsibility and not for the Government to tell you ‘yea or nay’ and those details will come to you in the next few days.
The Prime Minister explained there will be controls as well as categorisation of a person’s health condition.
The conditions mainly involve whether the citizen wishing to return home has been vaccinated for the virus.
“There will be arrangements put in place and those arrangements will be determined by your personal condition (such as) if you are vaccinated, if you are not vaccinated and of course by the end of next week the details of that will be made available because CAL (Caribbean Airlines) and the team will be finalising that but there will be a programme where there will be a requirement for you to apply for any exemption.”
The Prime Minister pointed out that each individual will also be required to pay their own travel expenses.
“If you meet certain conditions you can do certain things. If you don’t meet those conditions you do other things so that will be made very clear within the next few days,” he said.
Last April then National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the closure of the country’s borders to nationals and non-nationals.
While thousands of citizens were able to obtain exemption orders, thousands more still remain trapped on foreign soil.
Local attorneys have filed claims against the State arguing that their clients’ constitutional rights to return to Trinidad and Tobago were being infringed by the State.
While the State has so far emerged victorious in all the cases that have been determined, there are still a few pending before the courts.