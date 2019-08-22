A Toco man was chopped to death and another severely wounded in a chopping incident on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as 29-year-old as Ronnie Baptiste.
Police said Baptiste, of San Souci, and his 22-year-old friend were reportedly caught throwing bottles at a house at around 11.30pm.
The homeowner, a 36-year-old man, told police he armed himself with a cutlass and confronted the men.
The suspect claimed that the men attacked him with two broken bottles.
He said he defended himself with the cutlass.
Police said Baptiste was severely chopped in the head and about the body.
The second man was chopped in the arms and back.
The men were taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where Baptiste died while being treated.
The second man remains in stable condition.
Police said the homeowner was detained and is being interviewed by investigators.