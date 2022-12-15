A TEN-YEAR-OLD boy was among five people injured during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday during a wake for a murder victim in Tacarigua.
Police said the ten-year-old was shot in the right arm and is still being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
Of the four other victims reported, three people were shot, while one person sustained injuries while diving for cover.
Those injured included a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the upper left leg; a 31-year-old woman who was shot in the right side of her buttocks; and a 35-year-old man who was shot in the lower left leg.
The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a house at Dinsley Village.
The Express was told a group of people were at a wake along Partap Street, when a vehicle pulled up to the group.
Gunshots were heard and the vehicle sped away from the scene.
In the aftermath four people, including two women, were observed bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Police and paramedics were notified, and the injured were taken to the Mt Hope hospital. The victims were all said to be in serious, but stable, condition.
Fourteen spent 9mm shells and three spent 7.62mm shells were found at the scene.
A team of officers, led by Cpl Gonzales and PC Joseph, responded. WPC Derrick of the Arouca CID is continuing enquiries.
The wake, police said, was being held for murder victim Nicholas Batson.
Batson’s funeral had taken place earlier in the day.
Batson, 20, was fatally shot on December 3 while liming at a house along Johnny King Street in Tacarigua. Another individual, 19-year-old Joshua Caesar, died as a result of wounds sustained in this incident.
For the year so far, several children have been injured in incidents where gunmen have opened fire indiscriminately as they went after their targets. Two children—a nine-year-old boy and a three-year-old—were killed in such incidents.