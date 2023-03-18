Boy, 13, fighting for life in hospital

Three months after being devastated by flooding, some residents of Bamboo Settlement #2 and St Augustine South are yet to receive flood relief grants, says Member of Parliament for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen.

She claimed that, in some cases, residents who lost everything in the flood received as little as $2,500, could not replace a washing machine or refrigerator. (Flood-affected individuals can receive grants of up to $10,000 to replace household items.)