Boy, 14, two suspects in court tomorrow

front page

home attack: The front page of Tuesday’s Express showing injuries sustained during a violent home invasion on Easter Sunday.

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy is among three people who are to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow, in connection with a violent home invasion that occurred in Aranjuez on Easter Sunday.

The teen and two others were each charged by officers yesterday with three offences of robbery with violence, two offences of assault with intent to rob, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

This was stated in a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Charged alongside the teenager are Sendell Neptune, 27, of Kerr Trace, Laventille; and Trevor Barton, 19, of Nelson Street, Port of Spain.

The boy is from Block 22, Laventille, the TTPS stated.

The charges came following investigations by the Barataria Criminal Investigations Department (CID), under the supervision of Snr Supt Edwards, ASP Callender and Insp Sunil Barath.

On the night of April 9, six people stormed a house at Ramlal Trace Extension and robbed a family of cash and other valuables.

One man, Rekel Rahim Mason, of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was shot and killed by officers after he opened fire on them, police said.

The other five suspects were detained by police after they crashed their getaway car.

Neptune, Barton and the 14-year-old were subsequently charged.

Up to last night, the Express was unable to confirm the status of the investigation into the two remaining suspects.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A search for ‘implementable actions’

A search for ‘implementable actions’

The regional symposium on crime to be held tomorrow and Tuesday is an important step toward addressing the problem facing Caricom countries.

So said Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the two-day symposium at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain.

Urgent need for constitutional reform

Urgent need for constitutional reform

Concise and insightful, just a few weeks before he observes his 90th birthday on May 25, former prime minister Basdeo Panday says he is still engaged “in the politics”, only because of his life-long mantra of national unity, the foundation of his political career which began in 1975 when Indo-Trinidadian sugar workers joined with Afro-­Trinidadian oil workers in solidarity.

Piarco accused seek new trial

Piarco accused seek new trial

Defendants in the Piar­co International Airport civil forfeiture case have made an application to the Miami court demanding a new trial, thereby setting the grounds for an appeal of the $900 million judgment in favour of Trinidad and Tobago.

Boy, 14, two suspects in court tomorrow

Boy, 14, two suspects in court tomorrow

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy is among three people who are to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow, in connection with a violent home invasion that occurred in Aranjuez on Easter Sunday.

The teen and two others were each charged by officers yesterday with three offences of robbery with violence, two offences of assault with intent to rob, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

PAY UP OR ELSE...

PAY UP OR ELSE...

Extortion, the crime of obtaining money or goods by force or threats, is on the rise in various communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Criminal elements have more and more been confronting business owners for “protection” money on a weekly or monthly basis.

Recommended for you