Boy, 14, two suspects in court tomorrow

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy is among three people who are to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow, in connection with a violent home invasion that occurred in Aranjuez on Easter Sunday.
The teen and two others were each charged by officers yesterday with three offences of robbery with violence, two offences of assault with intent to rob, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
This was stated in a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Charged alongside the teenager are Sendell Neptune, 27, of Kerr Trace, Laventille; and Trevor Barton, 19, of Nelson Street, Port of Spain.
The boy is from Block 22, Laventille, the TTPS stated.
The charges came following investigations by the Barataria Criminal Investigations Department (CID), under the supervision of Snr Supt Edwards, ASP Callender and Insp Sunil Barath.
On the night of April 9, six people stormed a house at Ramlal Trace Extension and robbed a family of cash and other valuables.
One man, Rekel Rahim Mason, of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was shot and killed by officers after he opened fire on them, police said.
The other five suspects were detained by police after they crashed their getaway car.
Neptune, Barton and the 14-year-old were subsequently charged.
Up to last night, the Express was unable to confirm the status of the investigation into the two remaining suspects.