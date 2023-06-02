Boy, 15, slain

A 15-year-old boy who dropped out of school because of financial problems was gunned down in an abandoned house in Wallerfield yesterday morning.
Police said residents of Antigua Road, Wallerfield, heard several gunshots around 12.45 a.m. and called the police.
Officers of the Arima CID who were on patrol at the time responded. When they arrived at the house where an abandoned mini-mart is also located they found the bullet-riddled body of Zion Oculien, alias “Quenner.”
The killers apparently used a mix of handguns and assault rifles as shell casings for both types of weapons were found. Police say the murder may have been gang-related.
Oculien’s body was brought to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday where it was positively identified by relatives. A post-mortem is expected to take place early next week.
A man and a woman who said they were his relatives were present to identify his body. They asked not to be named.
“He was more or less a good person,” said the woman.
They said that at the time of his death he had dropped out of school, and had only attended up to Form One.
“He was normal. To me, I would say he was willing and he was trying to make it, but I don’t know what others might say. He last attended Sangre Grande Secondary and made it to Form One,” said the woman.
She said Oculien had to leave school due to “financial challenges,” but he wanted to go back.
Asked why someone would have wanted to kill him relatives said they did not know.
“We can’t say why anyone would want to do this. It’s difficult to talk about,” said the woman.
Asked about the overall crime situation, the woman advised that parents pay more attention to their children and their actions.
“Be there for them a little more and give them the support that they need,” she said.
“Not all may do the right thing but stand with your child and find out what is going on with them. Ask if they have any problems, how are they feeling, what is their situation, who they like, who they don’t like...all of these little things,” she said.
“Don’t just make children and leave them there like that. Find out things about them and support them,” she said.
“When they are wrong, don’t pick up for them when they are wrong. Say they are wrong because parents need to take responsibility for their children especially mothers,” she added.
The murder toll stood at 245 up to last night while the figure on this date last year was 223.