Boy, 16, held with loaded semi-automatic gun in Maloney

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Maloney on Wednesday night after he was found with a loaded MAC-10 semi-automatic pistol.
The teenager was held around 11.50 p.m. in the vicinity of Building 7 in Maloney Gardens.
At the time officers of the Northern Division were conducting patrols when they received intelligence that men had been seen brandishing firearms.
The officers made their way to the location, where they observed the teenager.
On seeing the officers, he attempted to walk away, but was stopped by the officers and searched.
Police allegedly found and seized the firearm loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
As a result of the find, the 16-year-old was immediately arrested and taken to the Maracas Child Protection Unit.
PC Subero is continuing enquiries.