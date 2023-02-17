Boy, 16, held with loaded semi-automatic gun in Maloney

WILL GI (Imran Beharry) retain his title for a fourth consecutive year, or will a new winner be crowed at the Chutney Soca Monarch tonight, Fantastic Friday?

The competition will be held at the newly refurbished Skinner Park, San Fernando, from 8 p.m., and is free to the public.

The Legends and Icons Chutney Soca Monarch 2023, a return of the physical competition after two years due to the Covid pandemic, will pay tribute to deceased entertainer Anil Bheem, who died suddenly on February 4. Bheem was scheduled to perform in the opening segment of the show.