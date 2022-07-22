THE GRANDMOTHER of a 16-year-old boy said yesterday he was in the “wrong place at the wrong time” after he was shot and killed near his San Juan home on Wednesday.
The Express spoke to Ramsaroop’s grandmother at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, who said the boy was a normal child who enjoyed playing football with his friends.
She said she could not think of a reason why someone would want to harm him.
The murder toll stood at 306 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 218.
Police said around 7.50 p.m., Rohabino Ramsaroop, of Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, was liming with friends outside his home, when he got into a fight with a man he knew.
Police said the man then got into his car and left the area.
Ten minutes later, the car allegedly used by the man was seen being driving slowly towards the group. Police said a gunman inside the car opened fire on Ramsaroop, while his friends who were near him at the time ran in different directions.
They all escaped being shot.
Ramsaroop, however, was struck several times about the body, and died on the spot.
The San Juan police were called, and officers responded.
The area was later examined by officers of the Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Bureau.
Meanwhile, a Princes Town mechanic was ambushed and killed by a gunman yesterday afternoon.
Vishnu Rahim, 54, was lying in his hammock outside his home at St Julien Village, when he was shot multiple times.
He was the father of two children.
Police were told that around 3 p.m. a vehicle pulled up at Rahim’s house, and a man with a firearm emerged from the vehicle.
The gunman approached Rahim and shot him at close range.
The shooter returned to the vehicle, which then sped off.
Rahim was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers of the Princes Town CID and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.