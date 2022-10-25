Another child has lost his life, the third in mere days.
The latest tragic death is that of three-year-old Kimani Brathwaite in a fire in Morvant yesterday afternoon.
Earlier this month, nine-year-old Jomol Baptiste was shot dead in Enterprise, while on Sunday morning three-year-old Nazim Owen was shot dead in Diego Martin.
Kimani Brathwaite was trapped in a room on the first floor of his home along Petunia Avenue, off Coconut Drive in Morvant, when a fire broke out at the family’s home.
At the time, he was with an older relative.
His two other siblings, aged five and seven, were said to be on the ground floor of the building.
“I was upstairs with him (Kimani) when about 1 (p.m.) I heard those boys calling my name. They were sounding a bit panicked at the time, but I didn’t realise what was happening. When I walked downstairs, I see the fire and they (the two children) were frightened. So, I immediately told them get out of the house, and made sure they safely exited.
“But by the time I turned around to go get Kimani, that was it. The fire spread and I couldn’t even reach the stairs,” great-uncle Raulston Stanislaus told the Express.
He said he desperately tried to get to the three-year-old, but the heat from the flames was too intense. He raised an alarm and residents attempted to form a bucket brigade to contain the fire.
Some residents even attempted to brave the fire, but the intense heat pushed them back as well.
The Fire Service was also notified, and appliances from the San Juan Fire Station were dispatched.
Fire officers were on the scene within minutes and were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
However, they were unable to save Kimani.
His body was found in the bedroom in which he was last seen.
Residents of the area, when approached by the media, expressed shock over the incident.
“This is a sad, sad thing. I can’t believe that happened. That boy was such a sweetheart. He was so loving and always full of joy. I can’t believe that this happened. Right now I don’t even want to imagine how Crystal (Kimani’s mother) is feeling because she was screaming down the place when she came. No parent should ever have to go through something like this,” said one resident, who gave her name as Glenda.
Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire, and are expected to return to the scene later today.
The fire was the second major one to have occurred this weekend. On Friday night, the home of attorney Kiel Taklalsingh at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, was gutted by fire of unknown origin.