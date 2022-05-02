Boy, 4, drowns in pool

A four-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a family get-together in Couva on Saturday evening.
Police confirmed that Ryan Jagessar was visiting relatives at Flag Hill Drive, Central Park, when his parents began looking for him around 5 p.m.
The little boy was later found at the bottom of a swimming pool at the back of the house.
Relatives attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was taken to the Couva District Hospital, located less than five minutes away where he was also pronounced dead.
Police said Ryan lived in Longdenville but had visited his relatives in Couva often.
The Express visited the area last evening but residents were not willing to speak about the incident.
On March 30, seven-year-old Asaiah Josiah drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland.
Four days later, three-year-old Maria Khan was found dead in an inflated pool at her family’s home in Maharaj Trace, Gasparillo.
An autopsy found that death was due to drowning.