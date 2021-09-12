Boy, 4, mauled to death

What should have been a day of play turned into tragedy as four-year-old Amaziah Lewis was mauled to death in front his grandmother, his elder sister and another child yesterday.
The incident took place at about 11.30 a.m. at a house at Savannah Drive in Tacarigua.
Amaziah’s grandmother is the caretaker of the home as the owners are not currently living in Trinidad, the Express was told. She invited Amaziah, who lived with his parents and other siblings in San Juan, to come over and play because the Tacarigua house had a large open yard which they could run around in.
However, there was also a kennel at the side of the yard where a Rottweiler and a German Shepherd that belonged to the owner were kept.
The grandmother told the children to stay inside the house around 11.30 a.m. while she cleaned the yard. She closed a gate to the house but did not lock it. She told police she checked the kennel and the Rottweiler was inside. As she cleaned the yard, she noticed Amaziah running towards the kennel. She told the child to go back inside but at the same time, there was a loud noise and she observed the dog outside his enclosure.
Amaziah saw the dog and started to walk towards it. The Express was told he was familiar with dogs as he had one at home.
But the Rottweiler immediately pounced on him. Police said they believe the dog attacked as it was not familiar with Amaziah.
It bit the boy’s neck and began shaking the small child. His grandmother attempted to separate the dog and her grandson but could not.
Residents of the area who heard the woman and the child’s screams ran to assist.
They threw pieces of lumber at the dog and the animal ran to the back of the home.
Bleeding profusely from neck and head wounds, Amaziah was taken to the side of the road in front the house. He died of his injuries there before an ambulance arrived.
His mother, who was not immediately identified by name yesterday, arrived less than an hour after her son was attacked and embraced Amaziah until her clothing was stained with blood. Police were notified and a team of officers from the Arouca Police Station led by PC Nunez responded.
When the officers went into the yard, they said the Rottweiler attacked them and they opened fire, killing it on the spot.
‘It kept biting’
One of the residents who ran to help Amaziah spoke with the Express yesterday at the scene.
“This is something which will live with me forever. I don’t think I will ever forget this scene at all,” Reikesh Boodoo said.
At the time, his shirt and pants were still stained with the pre-schooler’s blood.
He told the Express he and another man were doing work on a neighbour’s house when they heard a noise and observed the large dog running towards Amaziah.
“I then saw the child run so, and the dog was running after and I telling my pardner, ‘aye, this dog look like it gonna eat that child’. We saw the old lady run after the dog and she flip over and fall down...Next thing you know, the dog hold on to that child’s neck and the lady hold on to the child foot. So she’s holding one side and the dog holding the neck and it kept biting quick, quick, quick. He would let go of the (child’s) neck and bite back fast. And he was doing that over and over.
“So we now decide to jump across...We pelt some big wood after the dog and like that made him afraid and he ran to the back. We brought the child to the front of the house and we called the police and ambulance, and that was it,” Boodoo said.
He told the Express that when he brought Amaziah outside, the four-year-old was still breathing.
Additionally, he claimed the ambulance took over 30 minutes to arrive.
But he said he would have been amazed if the child had lived.
“The dog punctured the boy’s head and neck. The child was bleeding bad. That is something I’m not going to forget at all. When police arrive, they say that they can’t move him because of his injuries...By the time (the ambulance) arrived, the child had died. Maybe he would had lived if they took him for treatment, or if the ambulance had reached to treat him in time,” Boodoo said.
Grandmother
blames herself
Amaziah’s aunt Rechaeline Stuart, the daughter of his grandmother, told the Express the dog was not known to be violent or aggressive.
“The dog has been here for a few years, since it was a puppy. So it knows my mom all its life. I know the dog since it was a puppy. I’ve never seen it aggressive. In fact, he’s always been highly playful. But he is big and his play can be rough.
Like when I come over here, I would usually stand outside by the wall and see what his mood is, and pet him first before entering because I have two little boys of my own who always come here and they are petrified of him,” she told the Express. “So I always have to pet him to make sure that they see he’s not scary. To me, I always take these precautions because dogs are unpredictable to me...But for this to happen, I was never expecting anything like that,” Stewart said.
She said her mother had to be medically examined following the incident.
“Right now her vitals are good but she’s not doing that well. She’s okay but she blames herself even though it’s not her fault. She feels responsible and horrible because the children were left in her care, so she feels a sense of responsibility. Like any grandparent would, like any parent would,” Stewart said.