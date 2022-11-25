Boy, 5, discharged from hospital after 40-ft fall

“IT IS like nothing happened.”
That was the comment from the mother of five-year-old Tiquan Manswell, who was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after being given the all-clear by doctors, a day after falling 40 feet.
Young Tiquan escaped serious injury and possible death after he fell four storeys down an apartment building in Maloney on Wednesday afternoon.
His mother, Jamilia Manswell, told the Express yesterday that her son had been discharged from the hospital after doctors had given the family the “all-clear”.
“He’s right as rain, like nothing happened. He was dancing and talking and doing all kinds of things this morning. Counting in Spanish and all the other things he loves to do. The doctors told his father that he could go home this afternoon, as nothing appeared to be wrong with him and for that I am very grateful,” Manswell said.
She also noted that she had taken steps to ensure that the situation never repeats itself.
“Typically, what happens is that after school, he would be brought home by a driver. Normally that woman would call me and let me know they are there so I can come down and get him or at least watch him come upstairs. That was not the case then (on Wednesday). I didn’t know he was there, and he walked up by himself, and like he saw something over the balcony (on the fourth floor) and fell through the bannister.”
She added, “We’ve spoken to him about it, but children will be children. So, I made sure and talked to the driver this morning and told her no matter what, let me know. Even if she has no money on her phone, come outside and ask a neighbour or shout out my name or something, because I will be always looking out and especially now, this kinda thing will surely not happen again,” Manswell told the Express.
According to police reports, Tiquan was climbing the stairs to his home at Building 21 in Maloney Gardens, when at about 2.45 p.m. on Wednesday, he stopped by the railings of the fourth floor.
He then reportedly slipped through the railings and fell an estimated 40 feet. However, he landed in a muddy area on the ground. Neighbours who witnessed the incident went to his rescue and notified his mother.
At the time young Tiquan only complained that his chest was hurting.
Manswell took the child for medical treatment at the Arima Hospital where he was treated and examined. Initial X-rays showed no broken bones. He was then transferred to the paediatric ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
Maloney police are continuing investigations.