“OH GOD, oh God, I want him to pull through,” was the cry of the mother of an eight-year-old boy who remained in critical condition at hospital last night, after he was shot in the head.
Another boy, aged 11, who was shot in his right leg, was listed as stable following Tuesday’s deadly attack in Mon Repos, Morvant.
Besides injuring the two children, gunmen also killed 49-year-old Eusibio Roberts, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, and his neighbour who was standing next to him, Carlton “Plaits” Wharwood, 38.
As a result, the 2022 murder toll stood at 368 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 227.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday evening, the eight-year-old’s mother, said the child remained critical and unconscious, with the bullet projectile still lodged in the left side of the back of his head. “The doctors said that they cannot do anything right now, as any procedure may be fatal. When I went to see him today his oxygen level was low,” she said. She added that she also had to sign a document at the hospital giving doctors permission to perform emergency treatment if it became necessary.
“He is not doing good at all,” she said.
Slamming the crime situation in her community, she said: “I find they are so ridiculous. They are only breeding hate and they don’t care. They don’t care because I have lived here all my life and in our time growing up, it was nothing like this. We had the best childhood growing up around here. Oh God, oh God, I want him to pull through.”
Youths traumatised
The Express also spoke to a relative of the 11-year-old, who asked not to be named.
He said the two injured children were among a larger group practising for a football game that was scheduled for Tuesday night in Never Dirty, Morvant.
“I was down by a Play Whe machine when I heard the explosions (gunshots) and I saw my (relative) frantic, as his son get pick up (shot) in his leg and the next boy got shot in his head,” he said.
Asked how he felt about what happened, he said, “It is the youths, yuh know. How we go feel again. It have nothing to feel here again, nah.”
He looked around the now-quiet community, adding that normally at midday the place would have been buzzing with activity.
“Right now the youths traumatised, eh. They were supposed to have a sports day coming up, but with Tuesday’s thing we are not sure. No-one is walking around the area as usual. Everybody is in their house,” he said.
Asked in his opinion what could be done, he replied, “Let’s start with the parents. Cannot start with no government. Start with the household first. If the household not doing their job, then what do you expect them to put out there, so we have to start with the house first. Government is not Superman. They cannot be everywhere at the same time and the police cannot be everywhere at the same time.”
Aim and fire
Police said around 6.45 p.m. a group of men were liming beneath a shed near the corner of Laventille Extension Road and Mon Repos Road, Morvant, when a grey Nissan AD Wagon stopped near the group.
Three men armed with high-powered assault rifles got out and opened fire on the group.
Struck first was father of five Eusibio Roberts. His neighbour standing next to him, Carlton “Plaits” Wharwood, was also struck.
Roberts stumbled and collapsed. One of the gunmen stood over him and shot him several more times in the head, killing him on the spot, police said. Wharwood, however, ran off through a basketball court which leads to Laventille Road. Some children, including the two injured, were playing football at the time, but after hearing the shots they ran off.
Police said one of the gunmen ran after Wharwood, shooting at him, but also running in the same direction were the eight-year-old and the 11-year-old.
As the eight-year-old ran in the midst of the confusion, he was shot in the left side of his head. He immediately fell near a shallow drain. The 11-year-old who was shot in his leg also fell.
Police said a relative of the eight-year-old risked his life and ran over to the boy. He checked his pulse and realised that he was still alive, but barely. He checked on the 11-year-old as well, and then grabbed them and took them both to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
There they were stabilised, and yesterday morning they were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Arcbishop prays
Yesterday evening, Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon spoke on the country’s current spate of murders, saying: “I want to extend condolences to all who have lost loved ones in recent days, especially through violent crime. Let us pray for our country, for our protective services and for the conversion of hearts.