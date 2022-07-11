Boy killed by falling gate

AN accident involving a gate claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy while at his Jaggessar Street, Aranjuez, home yesterday morning.

His head was injured when a large sliding gate fell on him as he was attempting to close it, seconds after returning home with his father from Felicity.

The boy is Jameel Ali, a pupil at Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College.

He was an avid cricket fan and player, his father Rishard Ali said yesterday and it was this love of the sport that led the father and son to Felicity to register the boy in a cricket club.

It was when they returned home around 10.30 a.m., that tragedy struck, said the elder Ali.

“Up to last night (Saturday) we were playing a game of cards and he had everybody laughing. He celebrated his birthday on the first of this month,” he said.

The father stated the boy was his only child and one to be proud of.

“Every Thursday he used be in the temple and he used to play drums and harmonium. I can’t say when last he missed a day at the temple,” said the grieving father.

Following the incident, he said the boy was taken to hospital but by the time they arrived, he was already dead.

“I am a gardener and I usually work six-to-six. It is only today I took some time off to carry him to register,” he stated.

He said all he wanted was the best for his family and now he is feeling as though he failed them, especially his son.

“I don’t know what I did wrong for this to happen to us. I feel like I am responsible for all this,” he said.

