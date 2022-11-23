Boyfriend charged with murder

SEVEN years after the disappearance of Tacarigua resident Ashma Naimool, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.
The TTPS said it is the 19th murder solved by officers of the Cold Case Unit (CCU), Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI). Police said Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Plum Mitan Junction, Biche, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday charged with the woman’s murder.
Naimool, 32, a beautician of Dinsley, Tacarigua, was last seen alive on June 3, 2015 allegedly in the company of her boyfriend.
The TTPS said a missing person’s report was made to the Arouca Police Station the following day by a relative.
Investigations were launched by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), but the victim was never found. The matter was eventually handed over to the HBI Region Two.
In 2019, the TTPS said the case was referred to the CCU and a clinical approach was taken to bring the matter to a close.
It said under the supervision of W/Snr Supt (Ag) Vena Butler and Snr Supt (Ag) Rishi Singh, the CCU, headed by Sgt Sheldon Narine and a team of investigators, conducted extensive investigations with collaboration and input from the Cold Case consultants.
Police said an exercise was conducted with the assistance of the National Operations Task Force (NOTF), the AKU and the Special Evidence and Recovery Unit (SERU) at the home of the accused last Friday where he was eventually arrested.
Rampaul was charged by Sgt Narine on Monday following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC, on that same date.
He is expected to reappear in court on December 19.