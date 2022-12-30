BRACE FOR HIGHER T&TEC BILLS

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) is proposing rate increases of between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

The RIC also proposes to increase electricity rates to most of its commercial customers by between 51 per cent and 63 per cent. The utility rate-setting body is recommending that industrial customers pay between 72 per cent and 120 per cent more for electricity.

And instead of customers receiving electricity bills every two months, the RIC has proposed that they get their bills monthly.