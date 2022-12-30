BRACE FOR HIGHER T&TEC BILLS

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) is proposing rate increases of between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
The RIC also proposes to increase electricity rates to most of its commercial customers by between 51 per cent and 63 per cent. The utility rate-setting body is recommending that industrial customers pay between 72 per cent and 120 per cent more for electricity.
And instead of customers receiving electricity bills every two months, the RIC has proposed that they get their bills monthly.
At a news conference yesterday at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, in St Ann’s, the RIC revealed its draft determination for the electricity transmission and distribution sector 2023-2027.
It comprised major changes to electricity rates for T&TEC residential, commercial and industrial customers. T&TEC last increased electricity rates in 2009.
According to the RIC, T&TEC had 449,680 residential customers as at the end of December 2021. Of that number, 91.5 per cent (411,484) use 1,500 kilowatts per hour/monthly (kWh) or less. It is proposed that the increase in the electricity rate for those customers should be between 15 per cent and 22 per cent.
The RIC proposes, as well, that the 29,160 T&TEC residential customers who use between 1,501 and 2,500 kWh will pay 31 per cent more. And it is recommending that the 9,036 residential customers, two per cent of T&TEC’s total residential customers, who use between 2,501 and 7,000 kWh, should pay 64 per cent more for their electricity.
The RIC, the economic regulator of the electricity, water and wastewater sectors in Trinidad and Tobago, began its review of electricity rates in 2020 and has reached phase three in the process.
Over the next three months, the RIC will engage in consultations with the public and other stakeholders on the proposed changes.
Proposed rate increases
RIC’s proposed rate increase structure for T&TEC’s residential customers:
lA typical residential customer who consumes 200 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity will see their current bi-monthly bill increasing by 22 per cent—from $58 to $71.
However, they will pay a monthly bill of $35.50.
lConsumers currently charged $110 bi-monthly for 400kWh will be charged $127 (15 per cent increase) when rates go up. Their monthly bill will be $63.50.
lThe bi-monthly bill for households consuming 600 kWh will move from $174 to $207, but they will pay $103.50 per month, an increase of 19 per cent.
Commercial users
The RIC has also proposed rate increases for T&TEC’s commercial customers as follows:
lCommercial customers using 500 kWh bi-monthly will move from $232.50 to $380 every two months, or $190 monthly, a 63-per cent increase in their bill.
lThose using 800 kWh will move from $357 to $566 bi-monthly, with a monthly payment of $283, a 59-per cent increase.
lCustomers currently charged $1,062.50 for bi-monthly usage of 2,500 kWh will see an increase to $1,620 or $810 per month, an increase of 52 per cent.
Callender said while commercial rates were higher, they were still extremely competitive.
Monthly bills
RIC chairman Dawn Callender said the switch to monthly billing would assist in the cash flow planning for T&TEC and consumers “...because you know in some cases a bi-monthly bill would be a bit of a surprise”.
“We will ask T&TEC to continue to work with any customer who may be facing difficulty in paying their bills and in those cases we know that T&TEC would usually go to a monthly system with them. So we’re taking in front and trying to assist everyone,” Callender stated.
The other major changes proposed for residential rates are the widening of the electricity tariff tiers and the introduction of a fourth tier.
T&TEC’s current rate structure provides for residential customers to pay for energy consumed using a three-tiered system—0-400 kWh, 401-1,000 kWh and over 1,000 kWh.
According to Callender, the RIC has proposed that the tiers be widened and a fourth tier, which is the over-1,400 tier, be introduced.
Cut expenditure, projects
Callender said in coming up with the best possible rates for consumers, the RIC looked at all cost areas T&TEC submitted to the Commission in its business plan.
She said the RIC recommended that T&TEC cut its operating expenditure by $2.2 billion and scale back on planned projects.
“We looked at some of their capital projects. There was a project that they submitted to us to do with smart metering, which we all need and we will all enjoy. However, we will ask them to consider a pilot programme and do a portion of it while they continue with some of their existing technologies,” she said.
She said the RIC’s rate review was done in a “critical” period when there were many challenges locally and internationally, including the rising cost of food, the Covid-19 pandemic and increased inflation.
RIC executive director Glenn Khan said: “This is a very tricky situation because customers want low rates and when you talk to the public, they say are you going to raise rates now, this is not a good time.
“But if you don’t raise rates and T&TEC is unable to recover the costs it spends to provide you with services, over time, the quality of your service will diminish and therefore what you get will be less than what you desire.”
“So there must be some sort of arrangement whereby rates are affordable for the basic needs, and after that we have to ensure recovery of cost in order to provide continued reliable services.”