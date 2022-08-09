BRACE FOR MORE CRIME

Scrap iron dealers are warning of a possible surge in crime if the Government moves ahead with plans to ban the export of scrap iron for six months.
At a news conference yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association Alan Ferguson said some of the people employed in the industry were ex-prisoners who were trying to avoid a life of crime.
He said most of the people in the industry were underprivileged.
“When you look at the Beetham dump, people coming up from the Beetham to go in the dump. Honest people going to make a dollar when the day comes. When you take this from us, what these people in the Beetham dump will do? When you take this from us, what the people in Arima dump, in Dump Road will do. These people make an honest dollar each every single day. The people in Claxton Bay dump, there’s hundreds of people, what they will do also? They don’t have money like you’ll. The people in Point Fortin dump, what will they do? The people from Laventille and all these areas that use vans and go and collect the material when the day comes to bring it to our yard. What will these people do? Do you expect them to come by you and ask you for a dollar?” he said.
“It’s like a man going to work every day and tomorrow you tell him no work for you. And these are the people that can’t get work nowhere else because they have a bad criminal record and they want to change and making change for their life and they may be trying their best. And we would have been helping them by giving them employment because nobody don’t want to hear from them. Nobody don’t want to see them because they come from certain areas… and whilst we’re doing that, you now want to take this away from we?.
“The poor is who does eat from this industry more than the people who have. It’s every single day people with car, people with wheelbarrow, people with their hands, people with bag, they can’t do nothing else more than come to try and eat a food. People who now come out of jail, you’ll don’t want them in you’ll business. You’ll business people, if you agree with the Government with this, this will create problems for business people. I don’t want it to happen but remember how much crime going on in this country… and you’ll want to add more to this?” an irate Ferguson added.
Street protests
Ferguson said yesterday while the association agreed with a temporary ban on the export of copper, for up to three months, it was opposed to the shutting down of scrap iron exports for six months.
“And the reason for it (copper ban) is that we’re having a problem because you all (Government) not doing your work,” he said.
Ferguson said since 2011 he has been fighting to keep the scrap iron industry open.
He pleaded with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to reconsider the Government’s position and meet with the association.
“Let us work this out, please, to save Trinidad and Tobago. Because let me tell you something, and I keep telling all my people all over when they call me, no blocking of roads. I will not take part in that. But if I don’t have control over this organisation, I can’t promise nobody nothing. The only way they listen to me is because I’m in charge and I’m their leader…,” he said.
Ferguson said if by Saturday the Government fails to change their position on the six-month ban, scrap iron dealers will take to the streets.
“We will have a rally where we invite the trade union movement and all right-thinking people in Trinidad to save this industry,” he said.
“And if you don’t come with us, it have things that might happen in Trinidad and it will be you to blame for that. A lot of people are going to suffer. A lot of people who were in crime before they came to us might end up back in crime and we don’t want that. So please, work with us to save this industry,” Ferguson implored.
Background
Last Friday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds announced that the Government was considering a six-month ban on the export of copper and scrap metal to clamp down on the vandalism and theft of infrastructure belonging to public utilities enterprises such as the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
Describing the problem as a “national security threat”, Hinds said legislation was being drafted to regularise the scrap metal industry.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales revealed that over the past year, the three public utilities companies had to spend over $22 million to repair and replace fibre optic cables, copper wires, equipment and other assets.
The Police Service has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for acts of vandalism and theft.