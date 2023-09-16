Grant Memorial Presbyterian

BEST THIRST QUENCHER: Pupils of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School on Coffee Street, San Fernando, quench their thirst during their lunch break on Thursday. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Brace for dangerously hot days.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued a yellow level hot spell warning for Trinidad and Tobago, cautioning the public that “extremely hot conditions” over the next two weeks can be hazardous to their health.

“Therefore, a proactive approach to lessen the effects of hot spell conditions should be adopted,” the Met Service advised yesterday.

It warned that there is an 80 per cent chance of temperatures near or exceeding 34°C continuing across Trinidad over the next two weeks (until September 29).

It said warm-to-hot conditions near 32.5°C or greater are expected to occur across Tobago.

“In cities, urban and built-up areas, the maximum temperatures are expected to be high (near to or greater than 34.0°C) and feel-like temperatures particularly when the winds are calm to light will likely range between 34.0°C and 44.0°C,” the Met Service stated.

It said the hottest time of the day is between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“High temperatures can be hazardous to health, especially to the elderly, sick adults, and young children,” the Met Service warned.

Why the days

are so hot

“Wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated at all times, and keep out of direct sunlight to avoid sunburn. Open appropriate windows, vents and doors in your homes to ventilate at times,” it advised.

The Met Service said T&T is in its heat season, which runs from May to October.

It noted that generally during September, the islands experience mostly hot, sunny periods and warm nights.

Winds, it added, are generally weak but with occasionally moderate strength coming from the east to southeast, with wind speeds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The Met Service said during this September, however, there are many climatic features working together to promote warmer to hotter days.

It said winds are calm to light with fewer cloudy periods, which enables greater incoming solar radiation, particularly during the mid-morning to afternoon periods.

“These climatic features are: a moderately strong El Nino which generally restricts cloud development; a negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) which encourages weak winds across the Caribbean; a warmer than usual Atlantic Ocean Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) east of the Trinidad and Tobago; the apparent local position of the sun at our latitude; South-easterly flow of wind from the equatorial region,” the Met Service stated.

Take precautions

In a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Health urged people to take necessary precautions against high temperatures.

It advised the public to stay hydrated by eating fruits and vegetables (at least two to four servings of fruits daily and eating vegetables with every meal), drinking at least eight to ten glasses of water daily and avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol.

The Ministry said in order to protect themselves from heat, people should avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest times of the day (usually 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); stay indoors or in shaded areas when possible; take frequent breaks or use hats and umbrellas while working outdoors; wear loose-fitting/lightweight/light-coloured clothing and wear sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.

The Ministry said the signs of heat stroke and/or heat exhaustion are:

• High body temperature (39°C or higher)

• Cold, pale and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse (heat exhaustion)

• Fast, strong pulse (heat stroke)

• Tiredness or weakness

• Headache

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Dizziness and confusion

• Fainting (passing out)

The Ministry also encouraged people to check in on family, particularly the elderly and children, during hot weather, as very high temperatures can be dangerous to health.

